Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options
Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder’s Free Transfer Options

AlishbaW

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

(CTN News) – No one can deny the fact that Barcelona are on the lookout for a new pivot midfielder for the summer transfer window.

The defending champions of La Liga see it as a top priority before the start of the new season, as it is the main focus of their efforts.

Barcelona’s sports director, Deco, has been searching the market for potential candidates. This includes names such as Amadou Onana, Joshua Kimmich, Martin Zubimendi, and Mats Wieffer, among several others.

However, as the financial situation at the club is what it is, low-cost options are also being considered, with Arsenal veteran Jorginho being considered as a potential target, due to the financial situation at the club.

Can Guido Rodriguez be reinstated?

Journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that Barcelona are also closely monitoring Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who is in difficult circumstances.

It has also been reported that the 30-year-old has been linked with the Blaugrana in the past, though nothing has materialized. Despite that, he appears to have returned to Can Barça’s agenda in the last couple of weeks.

Real Betis have agreed to extend Rodriguez’s contract until the end of the current season. This means he will be available for free agency in the summer after this season ends. Rodriguez won the Barcelona World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

In terms of possible contract renewals, no progress has been made. As a result, there is a good chance that the defensive midfielder will move on from the club once his current contract expires.

Barcelona are trying to find a top-level pivot, but they are still closely monitoring Guido’s situation, even though they are looking for a top-level pivot.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old has plenty of experience at the top level, so he could be a good low-cost signing and a useful short-term solution until the Catalans’ finances are in better shape to chase an elite signing.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

