Connect with us

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens
Advertisement

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Sports

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

Sports

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Sports

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

Sports

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

50 mins ago

on

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

(CTN News) – On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes were boosted by a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens thanks to a game-tying goal by Lucas Raymond with 25 seconds left in overtime.

There was nothing we did tonight other than to give ourselves an opportunity to complete our work,” remarked Detroit forward J.T. Comher after scoring two goals in the game. “At the end of the day, all this did was give us an opportunity to complete our work.”

In the event that the Detroit Red Wings win their game against Montreal and Washington loses its game against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the Red Wings will be able to qualify for the playoffs.

As the regular season winds down, Detroit coach Derek Lalonde believes his team will earn a playoff spot after surpassing preseason expectations.

“It’s here now,” he replied. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

In overtime, a shot from Raymond’s right circle beat Sam Montembeault, eliciting a celebration from all of his teammates as well as screaming fans.

As far as I can tell, Raymond seemed to have gone into a coma.

It was a two-goal night at the beginning of the second period for Brendan Gallagher, which gave the Canadiens a 4-1 lead midway through the period. In the period, Montembeault made 30 saves for the team.

During the first period, Compher pulled the Red Wings within one goal, and late in the second, he scored again to cut the Red Wings’ deficit to two. In the third period, Alex DeBrincat scored to make it 4-3.

Gallagher said the building got started after a couple goals and octopuses hit the ice. “They’re desperate.”

As a result, Detroit made up for Alex Lyon giving up two goals on his first three shots by allowing two more goals in the second period and finishing with 17 saves against a team far removed from playoff contention.

After 25 consecutive postseasons, the Red Wings’ streak ended in 2016 when they played at Joe Louis Arena, the third-longest in NHL history.

When Little Caesars Arena hosted its final regular-season game, fans were desperate to cheer for a playoff team again. Lane Hutson, a 20-year-old defenseman from Holland, Michigan, assisted Gallagher on his first NHL goal.

He said it was really special to have all of his family here. Hutson was drafted in the second round in 2022. Justin Barron scored for the Canadiens in less than two minutes. Rafael Harvey-Pinard restored Montreal’s two-goal lead early in the second period, followed by Gallagher’s second goal to make it 4-1 late in the period.

As Gallagher noted, “we did a pretty good job of silencing the crowd for the majority of the game.”

If the Canadiens finish last in the Metropolitan Division for a third consecutive season, it will be the third consecutive year they will miss the playoffs after losing the Stanley Cup final in 2021.

SEE ALSO:

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn’t Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder’s Free Transfer Options

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies