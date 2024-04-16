49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn’t Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

(CTN News) – NBC Sports Boston originally reported that Brandon Aiyuk’s agent says the 49ers wide receiver has not requested a trade

The longer Brandon Aiyuk remains under contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the more intense the trade rumors and speculation surrounding his future might become.

It is the final year of the rookie contract for the star wide receiver. It will not be long before he receives a large raise.

It was reported over the weekend that Aiyuk had requested a trade from the 49ers, but his agent denied that on X Sunday afternoon.

It was about a half hour before Aiyuk’s agent denied the trade request report that Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne responded to a post on X about the Brandon Aiyuk report by writing: “@Patriots let’s get em! You getting all the targets you want!” Bourne’s post was posted about a half hour before the Aiyuk report was denied.

There are many expensive players on the 49ers team. There are 11 players who have a salary cap hit of $9.2 million or more for the 2024 season, including Brandon Aiyuk, who has a salary cap hit of $14.124 million, according to Spotrac. It is likely that Aiyuk will command a contract worth in excess of $20 million per year given his age (26) and level of talent.

He is a better player than Calvin Ridley, who just signed a four-year, $92 million contract ($23 million per season) with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

If Brandon Aiyuk becomes available, it would be prudent for the Patriots to contact the 49ers and make an offer that is competitive. There is an urgent need for an elite wide receiver for the Patriots to upgrade their offense that ranked tied for last in scoring last season at 13.8 points per game.

Following a fantastic 2023 season in which he tallied 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, Brandon Aiyuk is ranked among the top 10 wide receivers.

In addition to being the best wide receiver on the Patriots’ depth chart, Bourne is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in October last year.

Alternatively, the Patriots could target a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, but even in that scenario, trading for a veteran like Aiyuk would still be a wise decision.

