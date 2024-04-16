Connect with us

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

(CTN News) – NBC Sports Boston originally reported that Brandon Aiyuk’s agent says the 49ers wide receiver has not requested a trade

The longer Brandon Aiyuk remains under contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the more intense the trade rumors and speculation surrounding his future might become.

It is the final year of the rookie contract for the star wide receiver. It will not be long before he receives a large raise.

It was reported over the weekend that Aiyuk had requested a trade from the 49ers, but his agent denied that on X Sunday afternoon.

It was about a half hour before Aiyuk’s agent denied the trade request report that Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne responded to a post on X about the Brandon Aiyuk report by writing: “@Patriots let’s get em! You getting all the targets you want!” Bourne’s post was posted about a half hour before the Aiyuk report was denied.

There are many expensive players on the 49ers team. There are 11 players who have a salary cap hit of $9.2 million or more for the 2024 season, including Brandon Aiyuk, who has a salary cap hit of $14.124 million, according to Spotrac. It is likely that Aiyuk will command a contract worth in excess of $20 million per year given his age (26) and level of talent.

He is a better player than Calvin Ridley, who just signed a four-year, $92 million contract ($23 million per season) with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

If Brandon Aiyuk becomes available, it would be prudent for the Patriots to contact the 49ers and make an offer that is competitive. There is an urgent need for an elite wide receiver for the Patriots to upgrade their offense that ranked tied for last in scoring last season at 13.8 points per game.

Following a fantastic 2023 season in which he tallied 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, Brandon Aiyuk is ranked among the top 10 wide receivers.

In addition to being the best wide receiver on the Patriots’ depth chart, Bourne is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in October last year.

Alternatively, the Patriots could target a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, but even in that scenario, trading for a veteran like Aiyuk would still be a wise decision.

