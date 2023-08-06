Mason Mount Isn’t Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.

(CTN News) – Manchester United supporters were delighted when Mason Mount, the blue-eyed boy of Chelsea fans, was announced as the club’s first signing in the summer transfer window.

This was not a big-name signing that the club was used to obtaining during the Ed Woodward era; it was a player who suited the manager’s style and was brought in specifically for that purpose.

Christian Eriksen was unable to cope with the volume of games and the intensity of some matches, whereas Fred was deemed insufficient for the club.

At OT, Mason Mount was underwhelmed

The England international has been able to gain significant playing time during pre-season, participating in all games and playing all 90 minutes against RC Lens on Saturday.

Assuming there are no injuries or aberrations, Erik ten Hag will almost certainly start the 24-year-old against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener.

There is no point in criticizing a player who has just joined the club and is still getting used to the manager’s methods, but Mason Mount did not impress against the Ligue 1 side.

While Old Trafford fans will likely appreciate his hard work and pushing off the ball, what the club really needs is a creative presence who can contribute key goals at crucial moments, as he did at Chelsea in the past.

After Alejandro Garancho found Mason Mount with an open goal at his mercy, Mount failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Although he has missed opportunities in other games as well, the manager will be pleased that he is getting into dangerous areas of the field.

Nevertheless, the team’s major problem is scoring goals, and Mason Mount needs to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

ETH will expect more from Mason Mount Everest in the future

The manager would like his players to adopt a more attacking approach. Mount played almost like a No 10, but he rarely received the ball in dangerous areas.

During the game, he only touched the ball 38 times and finished with an 86 percent passing rate. His crosses and long balls failed to find their target, and he also failed to make a meaningful pass.

According to Sofascore, he earned the joint third-lowest match rating of midfielders as he ended the game without taking a shot on target or completing a dribble.

While he won three of his five ground duels, he lost possession eight times. Despite the fact that this was not an alarming performance by any means, the midfielder will need to buckle up and start producing once the season commences.

