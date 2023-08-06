Connect with us

Sports

Mason Mount Isn't Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.
Advertisement

Sports

Noah Gragson's Social Media Post Has Led Legacy Motor Club To Suspend Him Indefinitely

Sports

Ticket Sales For FC Dallas' League Cup Match Against Inter Miami CF Start Thursday

Sports

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany

Sports

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement from Cricket after Ashes 2023

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

Sports

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Sports

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

Sports

Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury

Sports

Jonas Vingegaard Could Be Set to Dominate Tour de France

Lifestyles Sports

Best Phuket BJJ Gyms (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Thailand)

Sports

BuffStreams – Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Free

Sports

Pakistan Team Wins The Series After Nauman Ali Takes 7 Wickets

Sports

In Exchange For Lucas Giolito, The White Sox Acquire The Angels' All-Star

Sports

Pakistan's Advantage Consolidates With The Abdullah Shafique Century

Sports

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi Scores a Brace In His First Start

Sports

LeBron James 18-Year-Old Son "Bronny" Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Sports

Jaylen Brown Agrees To The Richest Contract In NBA History With $304 Million

Sports

Asian Women Taking On Tennis: The Top Three Female Tennis Players Making History For Asians

Sports

Mason Mount Isn’t Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mason Mount Isn't Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.

(CTN News) – Manchester United supporters were delighted when Mason Mount, the blue-eyed boy of Chelsea fans, was announced as the club’s first signing in the summer transfer window.

This was not a big-name signing that the club was used to obtaining during the Ed Woodward era; it was a player who suited the manager’s style and was brought in specifically for that purpose.

Christian Eriksen was unable to cope with the volume of games and the intensity of some matches, whereas Fred was deemed insufficient for the club.

At OT, Mason Mount was underwhelmed

The England international has been able to gain significant playing time during pre-season, participating in all games and playing all 90 minutes against RC Lens on Saturday.

Assuming there are no injuries or aberrations, Erik ten Hag will almost certainly start the 24-year-old against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener.

There is no point in criticizing a player who has just joined the club and is still getting used to the manager’s methods, but Mason Mount did not impress against the Ligue 1 side.

While Old Trafford fans will likely appreciate his hard work and pushing off the ball, what the club really needs is a creative presence who can contribute key goals at crucial moments, as he did at Chelsea in the past.

After Alejandro Garancho found Mason Mount with an open goal at his mercy, Mount failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Although he has missed opportunities in other games as well, the manager will be pleased that he is getting into dangerous areas of the field.

Nevertheless, the team’s major problem is scoring goals, and Mason Mount needs to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

ETH will expect more from Mason Mount Everest in the future

The manager would like his players to adopt a more attacking approach. Mount played almost like a No 10, but he rarely received the ball in dangerous areas.

During the game, he only touched the ball 38 times and finished with an 86 percent passing rate. His crosses and long balls failed to find their target, and he also failed to make a meaningful pass.

According to Sofascore, he earned the joint third-lowest match rating of midfielders as he ended the game without taking a shot on target or completing a dribble.

While he won three of his five ground duels, he lost possession eight times. Despite the fact that this was not an alarming performance by any means, the midfielder will need to buckle up and start producing once the season commences.

SEE ALSO:

Ticket Sales For FC Dallas’ League Cup Match Against Inter Miami CF Start Thursday

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs