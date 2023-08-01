Connect with us

Sports

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years
Advertisement

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany

Sports

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement from Cricket after Ashes 2023

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

Sports

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Sports

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

Sports

Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury

Sports

Jonas Vingegaard Could Be Set to Dominate Tour de France

Lifestyles Sports

Best Phuket BJJ Gyms (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Thailand)

Sports

BuffStreams – Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Free

Sports

Pakistan Team Wins The Series After Nauman Ali Takes 7 Wickets

Sports

In Exchange For Lucas Giolito, The White Sox Acquire The Angels' All-Star

Sports

Pakistan's Advantage Consolidates With The Abdullah Shafique Century

Sports

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi Scores a Brace In His First Start

Sports

LeBron James 18-Year-Old Son "Bronny" Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Sports

Jaylen Brown Agrees To The Richest Contract In NBA History With $304 Million

Sports

Asian Women Taking On Tennis: The Top Three Female Tennis Players Making History For Asians

Sports

Kyle Anderson to Represent China in FIBA World Cup as Naturalized Player

Sports

Amid Real Madrid Links, Kylian Mbappe Unhappy With PSG Decision

Sports

Kentucky's Journey to Progress: Paving the Way for Legalized Sports Wagering

Sports

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

(CTN News) – Manchester United (MANU.N) has renewed its partnership with Adidas (ADSGn.DE) in a landmark deal worth £900 million ($1.1 billion) over ten years.

The English soccer club, owned by the Glazer family, will return to the prestigious UEFA Champions League this season after a successful finish in the domestic league under manager Erik ten Hag.

The new agreement places increased focus on the Manchester United women’s team, showcasing its progress since its reintroduction in 2018.

Adidas became Manchester United’s official kit sponsor in the 2015/16 season, ending a 23-year separation and surpassing Nike’s previous record-breaking £750-million deal.

As negotiations for the club’s sale continue, potential suitors, including Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, are closely monitoring developments.

The renewed partnership with Adidas extends until June 2035, covering the 2023/24 Premier League season and beyond.

As per the company’s latest annual report, the annual payments from Adidas to Manchester United are partly linked to the club’s participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Suppose Manchester United fails to qualify for the Champions League for two or more consecutive seasons. In that case, the club’s yearly payments will be reduced by 30% of the applicable amount, as stipulated in the deal.

Manchester United and Adidas did not immediately disclose the specific terms of the new agreement.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed the brand’s commitment to combining tradition and innovation to satisfy players and fans.

Conclusion:

The £900 million deal between Manchester United and Adidas solidifies the club’s partnership with the sportswear giant for another decade. With a focus on the UEFA Champions League and the women’s team, the collaboration aims to bring together tradition and innovation to delight players and fans alike. As the club continues to explore a potential sale, this agreement represents a significant milestone in Manchester United’s future endeavors.

SEE ALSO: Manchester United Fined €300,000 by UEFA for Financial Fair Play Violations
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs