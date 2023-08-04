Ticket Sales For FC Dallas’ League Cup Match Against Inter Miami CF Start Thursday

(CTN News) – During FC Dallas Lionel Messi’s League Cup journey, the magician will play a game in Texas – and fans can purchase tickets to catch him in action.

The Herons will make their first trip away from home to face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Saturday night, a FCD team that has yet to leave its friendly confines in their Leagues Cup run.

FC Dallas an FCD team that has yet to leave its friendly confines in their Leagues Cup run on Wednesday night was able to defeat both FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF.

Although it has not been determined what time the showdown will take place on Sunday, August 6, FC Dallas has announced that tickets will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. on that day at FC Dallas Tickets.com,

FC Dallas’ official ticket website.

As a result, Messi has done well in his new role in Major League Soccer, scoring two goals in the win over in-state rivals Orlando City on Wednesday, raising his total Leagues Cup tally to five goals and two assists, or a goal contribution every 29 minutes, which is more than he did in his previous season.

A penalty kick goal from Alan Velasco and an open play goal from Eugene Ansah powered FC Dallas to a 2-1 win over surprise group winners Mazatlán FC thanks to a penalty kick goal from Velasco and an open play goal from Ansah.

We regret to inform you that the sales of tickets for this event have ended at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 3.

It is no longer possible to purchase the remaining tickets at $299 since they started at that price.

For those interested in obtaining tickets for Sunday’s match, it is recommended that they visit the AXS marketplace, which is an online resale marketplace, in order to locate tickets for the event.

SEE ALSO:

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years