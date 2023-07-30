FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany

(CTN News) – In a thrilling Women’s World Cup encounter on Sunday, Colombia pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating two-time champion Germany 2-1, thanks to a seventh-minute stoppage-time goal from defender Manuela Vanegas. The stunning header settled the intense match and put Colombia on the verge of advancing to the knockout stage.

The game had seen late drama when Alexandra Popp converted an 89th-minute penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Germany after 18-year-old Linda Caicedo scored a sensational opener for Colombia in the 52nd minute.

However, Vanegas’ late twist sent the Colombian fans into a frenzy, dominating the Sydney Football Stadium with their passionate support.

Germany Faces Rare Challenge in Group Stage of Women’s World Cup

Germany had been awarded the crucial penalty when Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez was penalized for bringing down Lena Oberdorf in the box. Popp, who had previously scored twice in Germany’s 6-0 victory against Morocco, confidently fired the penalty down the middle to level the game, disappointing the enthusiastic crowd backing Colombia.

Caicedo’s remarkable goal came as a moment of magic, considering the challenges she had faced earlier in the week with a health scare. The Real Madrid teenager showcased individual brilliance, bewildering two German defenders with a fast-stepping move before unleashing a spectacular shot into the top corner of the net.

Colombia’s victory has jeopardized Germany’s record of always advancing from the Women’s World Cup group stage. While Germany is still expected to secure a win against South Korea in its final Group H game, it will likely settle for second place.

Despite a missed opportunity for Germany’s Popp in the first half, Colombia’s determined performance ultimately secured them a historic triumph.

Caicedo’s exceptional talent and resilience in the face of adversity were on full display during the match as she spearheaded Colombia’s impressive attacking display. With Colombia’s fans passionately cheering on the team throughout the match, the atmosphere at the Sydney Football Stadium was electric.

As Germany faces the challenge of securing their position in the knockout stage, Colombia’s victory will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the tournament’s most memorable moments. The win has boosted Colombia’s hopes of advancing and highlighted the emerging talent that Caicedo brings to the world stage.