Follow LIVE Updates On IPL 2023: IPL Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads About ‘Player Workload Management’:

(CTN News) – Meeting of the IPL 2023 franchises – BCCI & IPL franchises at Loggerhead? It seems like the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are at odds about players’ workloads.

A report from The Telegraph says that one franchise told them the BCCI couldn’t tell them to rest the player. In the report, most franchises are clueless about BCCI’s statement on workload management and they’ll be having a franchise meeting soon.

Players can’t be rested unless they’re unfit, says BCCI. “Players have contracts with franchises,” a franchise official told the paper.

“The franchises also hire physios and masseurs who have worked with national teams.”

IPL 2023 & BCCI franchises at Loggerheads?

In its meeting with Team India management on New Year’s Day, the BCCI said the National Cricket Academy (NCA) would work with IPL franchises to monitor Indian players participating in IPL 2023.

I made the statement for two reasons. This is ICC ODI World Cup year and BCCI wants to manage player workload since India flopped at the T20 World Cup.

In October-November, the 50-over World Cup is coming to India, and BCCI wants all shortlisted players to be fresh.

The BCCI directive didn’t rub over well with IPL franchises.

I don’t think it’s official. BCCI hasn’t told us anything.

I wouldn’t make a comment based on media reports,” Kolkata Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore told the Telegraph.

When is the franchise meeting? We’ll now call for the FRANCHISE meeting to avoid any confusion. Franchises will be briefed on how the NCA plans to track players’ fitness.

In the review, the board said they’d pick a pool of 20-25 players whose workload would also be monitored.

Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board have similar deals with IPL teams.

Since it’s part of players’ No Objection Certificates, franchises follow it.

In the IPL, there is a limit on how many overs a player can bowl in a match.

It’s up to the franchise to report any fitness-related issues to the Board, which will decide whether to let the player play.

Why is the board doing this? Recent injuries to Indian cricketers have prompted the BCCI to act. There have been a lot of injuries before big events, including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, etc. Injuries hurt India’s ambitions and progress in BIG ICC EVENTS.

Next month, Jadeja is expected to return to action against Australia. The INDIA vs Australia TEST SERIES may be without Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah hasn’t played cricket since September.

The board wants to meet franchisees and explain how WORKLOAD should be handled during IPL 2023. Do franchisees agree with BCCI’s directive? It won’t be easy to solve this.

