Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

(CTN News) – Barcelona will look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga when they travel to Girona on Saturday.

When Barcelona travel to Estadio Montilvi on Saturday to take on Catalan rivals Girona in Spain’s top flight, they will be looking to extend their winning streak to eight games in all competitions.

There is the possibility that the league leaders could extend their three-point lead at the top of the table prior to the feature game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Girona, on the other hand, sit in mid-table in La Liga and an upset victory over the Blaugrana will bring them closer to the top 10.

There has not been a defeat for Xavi’s team since October.

Although Barcelona’s impressive run of 12 unbeaten matches in all competitions (W10, D2) gives the impression of unparalleled dominance, their recent performances have been less impressive.

As a result of a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Getafe last Sunday and an exciting 2-1 Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez’s men were fortunate to survive.

As for Girona, Michel’s side have received much praise for their style of play, and have been a real delight to watch at home.

After losing 1-0 to Villarreal in the previous encounter, they will be looking to bounce back against their esteemed neighbors. It is possible that Girona may even accept a point from the table-toppers, given the talent gap between the two teams.

With Ousmane Dembele in excellent form in recent weeks, Barcelona should have enough arsenal to pose a threat to Girona’s relatively weak defense. This is even without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Lineups for Girona vs Barcelona have been confirmed

As a result, Girona XI (4-3-3) is comprised of Gazzaniga; Martinez, Juanpe, Bernardo, Gutierrez; Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia; Riquelme, Castellanos, Villa

An ideal Barcelona football team would consist of: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Alonso; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Fati, Dembele;

Matches to be played by Barcelona in the near future

Following their match against Girona, the Catalans will travel to Andalusia to face Real Betis.

A number of games will be played by the Blaugrana in February, including La Liga fixtures against Sevilla and Villarreal, a Copa del Rey semifinal match against Sevilla, and a Europa League round of 32 match with Manchester United, which will be divided into home and away matches.

