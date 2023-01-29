Connect with us

Sports

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch
Advertisement

Sports

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

Sports

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants

Sports

5 Most Common Tactics for Betting Scams to Watch Out for, Plus Advice on How to Avert Them

Sports

Thailand Will Host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games this Year

Sports

Copa America Will Be Held In The United States In 2024

Sports

Clippers Extend Win Streak To 4 Games With Rout Of Spurs

Sports

Anthony Davis Returns From a 20-Game Absence, Hachimura Makes His Lakers Debut

Sports

Damian Lillard Scores 60, Moves Up in 3-Pointers

Sports

Betting Site With Various Bonuses

Sports

5 Things to Check if You Want a Good Sports Betting Website 2023

Sports News

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

Sports

Crickex App Review: Features, Design, Download and Betting Options

Sports

1Win Review: A Reliable Betting Platform in India

Sports Tech

Krikya app functionality in Bangladesh

Sports

Iccwin App Explanatory

Sports

Tottenham vs Fulham Odds, Predictions, Start time: English Premier League Picks For Jan. 23, 2023

Sports

Here Are 2023 NFL Playoff Picks And Bets By Experts On The Cowboys vs 49ers Game.

Sports

Wolves vs Man City Livestream: Watch From Anywhere

Sports

Streaming Liverpool vs Chelsea: How To Watch Premier League Soccer Anywhere

Sports

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

(CTN News) – Here is an inside look at Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship matchup in Kansas City:

Matchup of marquees

Receivers of the Bengals versus defensive backs of the Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow’s favorite target, set the Cincinnati single-game record with 266 yards receiving in a win over Kansas City last season, leading the Bengals’ top receiving corps.

This season, Chase caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in just 12 games.

Tee Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns. A secondary that often employs three rookie cornerbacks and a rookie safety will attempt to counteract this.

According to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, “Hopefully we have grown enough that we can match what they put out there.” “We are competing against an elite group.” Our game must be of an elite caliber. It is imperative that we play our most effective game of the season.”

Call from Cann

In addition, Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain is likely to compromise his performance, and the Bengals’ running game will be too strong for the Chiefs defense to contain. It is a 4-0 record for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow against Mahomes.

Chiefs 23, Bengals 24

Down for

The Bengals will be required to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns this season.

His performance in the playoffs has also been outstanding. In the past four postseasons, Kelce has played in 10 games and has 77 receptions for 964 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the past week, he caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. In his past four postseason games, Kelce has caught at least one touchdown pass.

What’s the hurry? A huge sack by Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark last week against the Jaguars gave him 12 for his playoff career.

Among all players since 1982, sacks have been an official stat since Reggie White tied for fourth. Chris Jones, who often looked unblockable and had 15 sacks during the regular season, has yet to record his first career postseason sack. Against the Jaguars, he had only one tackle and one quarterback hit.

The Bengals’ injured offensive line must be discussed when discussing the postseason. Three starters were out last week, but they still won. In his first NFL start at tackle, Jackson Carman filled in for Jonah Williams (knee).

Hakeem Adeniji started his third game at right tackle for La’el Collins (knee), and Max Scharping started a second at right guard for Alex Cappa (ankle).

Zac Taylor says neither Cappa nor Williams are expected to play as of Friday.

Despite this, the line combo last week dominated Buffalo’s front seven, leaving running back Joe Mixon with plenty of room to run. Mixon said they were mauling men.

SEE ALSO:

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

5 Most Common Tactics for Betting Scams to Watch Out for, Plus Advice on How to Avert Them

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins