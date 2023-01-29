Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

(CTN News) – Here is an inside look at Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship matchup in Kansas City:

Matchup of marquees

Receivers of the Bengals versus defensive backs of the Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow’s favorite target, set the Cincinnati single-game record with 266 yards receiving in a win over Kansas City last season, leading the Bengals’ top receiving corps.

This season, Chase caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in just 12 games.

Tee Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns. A secondary that often employs three rookie cornerbacks and a rookie safety will attempt to counteract this.

According to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, “Hopefully we have grown enough that we can match what they put out there.” “We are competing against an elite group.” Our game must be of an elite caliber. It is imperative that we play our most effective game of the season.”

Call from Cann

In addition, Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain is likely to compromise his performance, and the Bengals’ running game will be too strong for the Chiefs defense to contain. It is a 4-0 record for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow against Mahomes.

Chiefs 23, Bengals 24

Down for

The Bengals will be required to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns this season.

His performance in the playoffs has also been outstanding. In the past four postseasons, Kelce has played in 10 games and has 77 receptions for 964 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the past week, he caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. In his past four postseason games, Kelce has caught at least one touchdown pass.

What’s the hurry? A huge sack by Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark last week against the Jaguars gave him 12 for his playoff career.

Among all players since 1982, sacks have been an official stat since Reggie White tied for fourth. Chris Jones, who often looked unblockable and had 15 sacks during the regular season, has yet to record his first career postseason sack. Against the Jaguars, he had only one tackle and one quarterback hit.

The Bengals’ injured offensive line must be discussed when discussing the postseason. Three starters were out last week, but they still won. In his first NFL start at tackle, Jackson Carman filled in for Jonah Williams (knee).

Hakeem Adeniji started his third game at right tackle for La’el Collins (knee), and Max Scharping started a second at right guard for Alex Cappa (ankle).

Zac Taylor says neither Cappa nor Williams are expected to play as of Friday.

Despite this, the line combo last week dominated Buffalo’s front seven, leaving running back Joe Mixon with plenty of room to run. Mixon said they were mauling men.

SEE ALSO:

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming