Connect with us

Sports

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates
Advertisement

Sports

Follow LIVE Updates On IPL 2023: IPL Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads About 'Player Workload Management':

Sports

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch

Sports

Updates On Girona vs Barcelona Line Ups And LIVE Streaming

Sports

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants

Sports

5 Most Common Tactics for Betting Scams to Watch Out for, Plus Advice on How to Avert Them

Sports

Thailand Will Host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games this Year

Sports

Copa America Will Be Held In The United States In 2024

Sports

Clippers Extend Win Streak To 4 Games With Rout Of Spurs

Sports

Anthony Davis Returns From a 20-Game Absence, Hachimura Makes His Lakers Debut

Sports

Damian Lillard Scores 60, Moves Up in 3-Pointers

Sports

Betting Site With Various Bonuses

Sports

5 Things to Check if You Want a Good Sports Betting Website 2023

Sports News

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

Sports

Crickex App Review: Features, Design, Download and Betting Options

Sports

1Win Review: A Reliable Betting Platform in India

Sports Tech

Krikya app functionality in Bangladesh

Sports

Iccwin App Explanatory

Sports

Tottenham vs Fulham Odds, Predictions, Start time: English Premier League Picks For Jan. 23, 2023

Sports

Here Are 2023 NFL Playoff Picks And Bets By Experts On The Cowboys vs 49ers Game.

Sports

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates

(CTN News) – Having lost to Liverpool just over two weeks ago, Brighton will be confident of inflicting another defeat on Liverpool within the next two weeks.

It will be the third time in a row that Brighton and Liverpool meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Just over two weeks ago, the Seagulls defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League in a demoralizing match.

I think Roberto De Zerbi has done an excellent job at the Amex Stadium. He has continued the work that Graham Potter had done so well there, leading Brighton closer and closer to the Champions League spots with each passing week.

There is a five-point gap between them and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, although they have played two fewer games than Spurs. The FA Cup third round match between Middlesbrough and the club kicked off with a 5-1 victory for Middlesbrough.

It is still too early to show signs that their fortunes are about to change as they are currently occupying ninth place in the Premier League table.

It is worth noting that the team has only won one of their last five matches in all competitions. That win occurred in the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Wolves last weekend.

For Klopp to succeed tonight, his players will need to be inspired if he is to defeat Brighton. Brighton have a greater chance of progressing to the next round than Liverpool.

Lineups confirmed for Brighton’s match against Liverpool

As well as a 4-2-3-1 formation, the following players are present: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupian, MacAllister, Groß, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson.

The XI for the game on Saturday (4-3-2) was as follows: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Thiago, Bajcetic, Keita; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

Matches Liverpool will be playing in the near future

In the Premier League, Klopp and his team will take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on the 4th of February when they meet at the Molineux Stadium. On 13th February, Everton will travel to Liverpool for the Merseyside derby, which will be played at Goodison Park.

SEE ALSO:

Follow LIVE Updates On IPL 2023: IPL Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads About ‘Player Workload Management’:

Bengals vs Chiefs: Predictions, Previews, What To Watch
Related Topics:
Continue Reading