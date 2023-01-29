Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups And LIVE Updates

(CTN News) – Having lost to Liverpool just over two weeks ago, Brighton will be confident of inflicting another defeat on Liverpool within the next two weeks.

It will be the third time in a row that Brighton and Liverpool meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Just over two weeks ago, the Seagulls defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League in a demoralizing match.

I think Roberto De Zerbi has done an excellent job at the Amex Stadium. He has continued the work that Graham Potter had done so well there, leading Brighton closer and closer to the Champions League spots with each passing week.

There is a five-point gap between them and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, although they have played two fewer games than Spurs. The FA Cup third round match between Middlesbrough and the club kicked off with a 5-1 victory for Middlesbrough.

It is still too early to show signs that their fortunes are about to change as they are currently occupying ninth place in the Premier League table.

It is worth noting that the team has only won one of their last five matches in all competitions. That win occurred in the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Wolves last weekend.

For Klopp to succeed tonight, his players will need to be inspired if he is to defeat Brighton. Brighton have a greater chance of progressing to the next round than Liverpool.

Lineups confirmed for Brighton’s match against Liverpool

As well as a 4-2-3-1 formation, the following players are present: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupian, MacAllister, Groß, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson.

The XI for the game on Saturday (4-3-2) was as follows: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Thiago, Bajcetic, Keita; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

Matches Liverpool will be playing in the near future

In the Premier League, Klopp and his team will take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on the 4th of February when they meet at the Molineux Stadium. On 13th February, Everton will travel to Liverpool for the Merseyside derby, which will be played at Goodison Park.

