WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Match List, And Entrants

(CTN News) – According to reports, it has been indicated that the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Great One himself, The Rock, may make an appearance. This will set up a major match-up with his cousin, and current Undisputed champion, Roman Reigns, in Mania.

While Cody Rhodes is returning for the men’s Royal Rumble match and is currently the bookies’ favorite for the match.

What is the date of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Taking place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, will be the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

As was the case last year, WWE has decided to hold the big show on a Saturday night like last year.

The show will begin at 1am UK time, which is 8pm ET.

You can buy tickets at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, where the event will take place.

How can I watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live?

In the United Kingdom, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

There is a monthly subscription fee of £9.99 for WWE Network members.

Peacock will broadcast the event in the United States.

In addition, BT Sport Box Office is showing the event for a one-time fee of £19.95.

What matches have been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

A clash between Roman Reigns (c) and Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed championship

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in the pitch black match

A match between Bianca Belair (C) and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship will take place soon.

Match between 30 men in the Royal Rumble

This year’s Royal Rumble will be contested by 30 women

The Royal Rumble was held last year, and who won it?

As a result of his earlier loss to Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar won this year’s Royal Rumble after losing his WWE title earlier in the evening.

A winner-take-all bout for the title unification took place in the main event of Mania, and Lesnar was defeated by his long-time foe Roman Reigns.

During the Women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey surprised everyone by returning to the ring and winning the match.

The fellow former UFC star, in addition to losing to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, went on to become a huge star for WWE.

