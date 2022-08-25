Len Dawson, Former Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Passes Away At 87

(CTN News) – Len Dawson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a popular radio and television sports personality, has passed away. He was 87 years old when he passed away.

It was he who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 1970 and earned MVP honors. For more than 50 years, “Lenny the Cool” also guided Chiefs fans through their ups and downs.

Dawson had already been cared for by the hospice earlier this month. Kansas City Chiefs released a statement saying, “Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Len embraced and became a symbol of Kansas City and the people who call it home. It would be difficult to find a player who had a more profound impact on the organization than Len Dawson,” said Chairman Clark Hunt.

Dawson was born in 1935 in Alliance, Ohio. After a 19-year career as a football player, he was inducted into the Canton Hall of Fame 52 years later. After Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf, he was the only player and broadcaster to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Len Dawson laughed when the broadcasting booth at Arrowhead Stadium was formally dedicated to him in 2017. I learned something from my parents: ‘If you want something, earn it to get it.'”

Len Dawson served as a color commentator on the Chiefs radio network from 1984 to 2017.

Mitch Holthus, his play-by-play partner for 24 years, was one of his longtime admirers. As Holthus described Dawson’s jersey No. 16, he made sure his mother stitched a crude jersey with the numbers 1 and 6.

As a first-round draft pick out of Purdue in 1957, Dawson did not get much playing time with the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and 1961.

The American Football League was founded in 1960 by Lamar Hunt.

‘There are a bunch of sons of rich people. This is a hobby for them,’ (Browns owner/coach) Paul Brown told Dawson. I don’t think it will last more than a year or two.”

Before the 1962 season, Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans in the fledgling AFL, where he reunited with assistant coach Hank Stram from Purdue. Before moving to Kansas City, the Texans won the AFL championship.

