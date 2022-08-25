Connect with us

Sports

Len Dawson, Former Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Passes Away At 87
Advertisement

Sports

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87

Sports

BG Pathum United Thrashed By Urawa Reds 4-0 at Champions League Quarter-Finals

Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

Sports

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Sports

Manchester United Set Their Standard With Liverpool Win

Sports

Top 10 Websites to Live Stream Football Online

Sports

Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"

Sports

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Sports

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero's Premier League record

Sports

Manchester United Fans Riled Over "Purchase Tweet" From Elon Musk

Sports

Manti Te'o Hopes To Be An Inspiration Even After Being A Victim Of A Catfishing Hoax

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Sports

Asamoah Gyan Bidding To Make Shock Return For Ghana At World Cup

Sports

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

Sports

Expreso Recovers Quickly, Ties Sarmiento, And Goes For More In Junin

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

Sports

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

Sports

Len Dawson, Former Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Passes Away At 87

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Len Dawson

(CTN News) – Len Dawson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a popular radio and television sports personality, has passed away. He was 87 years old when he passed away.

It was he who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 1970 and earned MVP honors. For more than 50 years, “Lenny the Cool” also guided Chiefs fans through their ups and downs.

Dawson had already been cared for by the hospice earlier this month. Kansas City Chiefs released a statement saying, “Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Len embraced and became a symbol of Kansas City and the people who call it home. It would be difficult to find a player who had a more profound impact on the organization than Len Dawson,” said Chairman Clark Hunt.

Dawson was born in 1935 in Alliance, Ohio. After a 19-year career as a football player, he was inducted into the Canton Hall of Fame 52 years later. After Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf, he was the only player and broadcaster to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Len Dawson laughed when the broadcasting booth at Arrowhead Stadium was formally dedicated to him in 2017. I learned something from my parents: ‘If you want something, earn it to get it.'”

Len Dawson served as a color commentator on the Chiefs radio network from 1984 to 2017.

Mitch Holthus, his play-by-play partner for 24 years, was one of his longtime admirers. As Holthus described Dawson’s jersey No. 16, he made sure his mother stitched a crude jersey with the numbers 1 and 6.

As a first-round draft pick out of Purdue in 1957, Dawson did not get much playing time with the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and 1961.

The American Football League was founded in 1960 by Lamar Hunt.

‘There are a bunch of sons of rich people. This is a hobby for them,’ (Browns owner/coach) Paul Brown told Dawson. I don’t think it will last more than a year or two.”

Before the 1962 season, Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans in the fledgling AFL, where he reunited with assistant coach Hank Stram from Purdue. Before moving to Kansas City, the Texans won the AFL championship.

Related CTN News:

Elon Musk, The World’s Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT
Related Topics:
Continue Reading