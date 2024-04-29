Twitter X Users In India Have Difficulties Accessing Twitter

(CTN News) – Users of Twitter (formerly known as Twitter) are reporting difficulties in accessing and using the popular social media site. Users are reporting problems in accessing the site in many parts of the country.

There are a number of users who have reported that they are experiencing difficulties when posting tweets, opening tweets, or loading content from the site.

As per downdetector, there are a number of Twitter users who are experiencing problems with the social networking site in key cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as well as other smaller cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Twitter Users are reporting issues with both the app and the website today, according to information provided by the site, which is causing them to have problems using both at the same time.

While it appears the issues started around 1 p.m., they were patched by 2 p.m. despite the fact they seem to have been caused by a software upgrade.

Despite the fact that the company X has been hit by numerous glitches since it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk a few years ago, it continues to win the hearts of many.

It is true that Twitter has drastically reduced its workforce over the past few years, but it is also true that the company has taken several measures to increase revenue over the past few years.

