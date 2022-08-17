Connect with us

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT
CTN NEWS –   This Tuesday (16), at 4 pm, the ball will roll again through the  Champions League on SBT  ‘s screens, with the playoffs of the most important club competition in European football.

And nothing better than starting with super games, involving great teams from the Old Continent.

The station broadcasts, exclusively, for open TV, website, and app, the first leg between Rangers, from Scotland, and PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands.

The following week, on August 23, it will be the turn to watch the decisive clash between Benfica, from Portugal, against Dynamo Kyiv, from Ukraine.

After the final whistle, fans still follow on  Futlive, through the website, YouTube channel, and Facebook of SBT Sports, the unfolding of the results.

The duels of the last preliminary phase of the Champions :

The duels of the last preliminary phase of the Champions were defined last Tuesday (9). In addition to Rangers x PSV and Dynamo Kiev x Benfica, four other matches will take place in the playoffs: Maccabi Haifa x Estrela Vermelha; Copenhagen x Trabzonspor; Qarabag x Viktoria Plzen; Bodo/Glimt vs Dynamo Zagreb.

On August 25th, UEFA will hold the draw for the group stage in Istanbul, Turkey, which will have the ball rolling from September 6th, broadcast by SBT.

Service – Champions League Playoffs

8/16 – Tuesday – 4 pm
Rangers (ESC) vs PSV (HOL)

Match Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

08/23 – Tuesday – 16h
Benfica (POR) x Dynamo Kiev (UCR)

Match venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

 

Published on CTN on August 16, 2022

