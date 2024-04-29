The SNP’s Leader Yousaf Has Resigned. What Happens Now?

(CTN News) – Humza Yousaf resigned on Monday, further imperiling the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s decade-long rule and its aspirations for independence from Great Britain.

As a result of the crisis, the SNP has suffered a stunning defeat, strengthening Labour’s hand ahead of a national election this year.

What led to the SNP’s rise to power?

Following the party’s election to the majority government in 2011, a referendum on independence was called in 2014.

In 2015, the SNP won 56 of 59 Scottish seats in the UK parliament, making it Britain’s third largest party, despite standing in less than a tenth of seats in the UK parliament.

Although Labour’s chances of achieving a majority in the UK elections have improved since then, the dominance of the Conservative Party remains a serious obstacle.

Although the UK voted to leave the EU as a whole, the under former leader Nicola Sturgeon opposed Brexit at a 2016 referendum.

A second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom has been promoted by the party.

SNP policies on environmental and social issues have alienated some traditionalists with their plans to relax the rules for legal recognition of gender transitions in coalition with the Greens.

Sturgeon resigned last year and has since become embroiled in a party funding scandal with her husband, who has been charged with embezzling funds. Both deny any wrongdoing.

Yousaf was widely regarded as a continuity candidate when he replaced her. However, some SNP legislators have questioned the progressive priorities of the party under Sturgeon and Yousaf.

According to Yousaf, he intends to scrap the SNP’s coalition with the Scottish Greens who disagreed with his decision to eliminate a key climate change target, rather than govern as a majority. However, he failed to garner the support necessary to survive confidence votes due this week.

By abandoning the coalition agreement, Yousaf gave in to “reactionary forces” within his party.

WHAT DO ELECTIONS AND INDEPENDENCE POLLS TELL US?

For the first time since 2014, a YouGov poll in April showed Labour ahead of the SNP in a UK general election.

There must be a general election held in the United Kingdom within the next nine months. SNP losses in either the Scottish or UK parliaments could further undermine the party’s efforts to gain a mandate for a second independence referendum.

According to the YouGov poll, 53% of voters reject independence while 47% support it.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Until a new SNP leader is selected, Yousaf will remain as interim first minister.

A new leadership contest will be launched by the SNP within the next 28 days to nominate a candidate.

A new election to the Scottish parliament will be held if no first minister commands the support of the Scottish parliament after 28 days.

SEE ALSO:

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis