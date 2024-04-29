Ariston Unit Was Taken Over By Russia After Western hostilities

Connect with us

Ariston
FILE PHOTO: Ariston logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(CTN News) – According to the Russian Embassy in Italy, the transfer of the Russian subsidiary of Italian water heating firm Ariston to management by a Gazprom entity was a response to the “hostile actions” of the West, as stated in a Facebook post published on Monday.

As a result of the Kremlin’s announcement on Friday, the Ariston ambassador was summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry to address questions concerning the temporary management of the asset by JSC Gazprom Household Systems, which was announced by the Russian government on Friday.

Vladimir Putin, the president of the Russian Federation, also put the Ariston German appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeraete under the same “temporary external management” in the decree.

It states in the post that these measures “were taken in response to hostile actions by the United States, as well as other foreign countries that have joined them, aimed at illegally depriving Russia, its legal entities and numerous individuals of their right to property” in those countries in violation of international law.

As a result, the Ariston Russian Embassy in London added that it considered the “increasingly aggressive rhetoric and tone” of Western countries as a deliberate attempt to threaten the security of the Russian Federation.

Having urged Russia to reverse its decision, the Italian foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will discuss with the G7 and Italy’s EU partners “an appropriate response” to the decision, which has no legal basis.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ariston European Union also criticized Russia, saying that its actions against Italian and German companies were a clear demonstration of Moscow’s disregard for international law.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia has placed the assets of several Western companies under “temporary management.” It has justified the actions as revenge for actions by other countries against Russian businesses during the war in Ukraine.

