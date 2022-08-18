Elon Musk, The World’s Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

(CTN News) – Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has once again created chaos and commotion on the internet with his tweets. Musk announced on Twitter late Tuesday night that he has agreed to buy Manchester United soccer club.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United, your welcome,” Musk told his 103 million Twitter followers.

Musk clarified to The New York Times that the bold claim he had made was nothing more than a joke just hours after it was published in several news articles.

He said, “This is a joke we’ve been playing on Twitter for a long time. I’m not buying any sports teams,” when a user asked him if he was serious about buying a team.

Elon Musk tweeted about buying Manchester United

CNN Business spoke with a Manchester United (MANU) spokesperson about Musk’s tweet and was told the club doesn’t comment on rumors and speculation.

In response to the tweet, Manchester United’s shares initially soared after hours Tuesday before falling. In early trading on Wednesday, however, the stock was still up about 3% compared to Tuesday.

Approximately $4.6 billion is the value of Manchester United according to Forbes. Manchester United is a group of soccer clubs based in the United States owned by a family controlled by Glazer, the same family that owns the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The club hasn’t won the English Premier League title since 2013, but it is still one of the best teams in Europe.

Since Musk joined Twitter 13 years ago, it has become a critical part of his personal brand. In addition to communicating about his business ventures, he lashes out at detractors, makes market-moving commentary about cryptocurrencies, and shares memes. In a 2019 tweet, he even quipped: “Some people use their hair to express themselves, I use Twitter.” Musk, however, has been in hot water multiple times with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his tweets about Tesla. There is no denying that Tesla’s feud with the SEC stems from the now-infamous tweet he made in 2018 that stated, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”