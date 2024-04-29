Connect with us

Automotive

Ford's BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Technology Under Investigation
Advertisement

Automotive

Elon Musk To Discuss Enabling Full Self Driving (FSD) Mode On Tesla Cars In China

Automotive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology

Automotive

U.S. Auto Safety Regulators Initiate Probe Into Tesla's Autopilot Recall Efficacy

Automotive

Toyota Pilots EV Revo Pickup Baht Buses in Pattaya Thailand

Automotive

First-Quarter Ford Commercial Unit Earnings Offset EV Losses

Automotive

Profits At Tesla Plummet 55% As Electric Vehicle Sales Decline

Automotive

GM Raises 2024 Earnings Guidance After Strong First-Quarter Results

Automotive

Tesla Lowers US Prices For 3 Electric Vehicle Models After a Tough Week

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Automotive

Rivian Continues To Lay Off Workers Despite Recent Layoffs

Automotive

Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

Automotive

Electrek Reports That Tesla Will Cut More Than 10% Of Its Staff

Automotive

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs Are Being Recalled Because Of Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires

Automotive

Toyota's New 4Runner SUV Will Have a Hybrid Powertrain Within 15 Years

Automotive

Electric Vehicle Talks To Be Held By China's Commerce Minister In Paris

Automotive

Low-Cost Tesla Plans Scrapped Amid Fierce Chinese Competition

Automotive

Quarterly Tesla Deliveries Decline For The First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Automotive

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals

Automotive

Delivery Risk For Tesla Due To Soft Demand And Slowdown In China

Automotive

Ford’s BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Technology Under Investigation

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

23 seconds ago

on

BlueCruise
Reuters

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, the BlueCruise National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it had launched a preliminary investigation into Ford Motor Co.’s hands-free driving technology BlueCruise following two incidents in which Mustang Mach-E cars collided with stationary vehicles after a crash test.

As a result, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) started an evaluation of BlueCruise, which would provide partial driving automation, with the expectation that the driver would actively supervise the system’s performance.

Currently, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that both collisions take place during “nighttime lighting conditions”, and at least one of the collisions results in a death according to the NHTSA.

ODI’s initial investigation of the incidents confirmed that BlueCruise was incorporated into each of the vehicles right before the collision, as confirmed by their initial investigation, which was conducted by the ODI.

It is important to note that BlueCruise is only available on specific roads and relies on a camera-based driver monitoring system to identify whether the driver is paying attention to the road.

NHTSA has said that as part of the investigation, the performance of the system will be evaluated on dynamic driving tasks and the driver’s activity will be monitored, according to the agency.

SEE ALSO:

Elon Musk To Discuss Enabling Full Self Driving (FSD) Mode On Tesla Cars In China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology

U.S. Auto Safety Regulators Initiate Probe Into Tesla’s Autopilot Recall Efficacy
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies