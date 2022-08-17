Connect with us

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati
Expreso Recovers Quickly, Ties Sarmiento, And Goes For More In Junin

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

Why Choose Express Bets as Your Favorite Way to Play?

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying

Everton's Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks

Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit Of Energy In His First Game As A Steeler

The Energetic Tillakaratne Dilshan

Richard Keyes, You've got a golden opportunity!

West Ham Is Defeated By Nottingham Forest In The English Premier League

Chelsea vs Tottenham: An Epic Battle Ends In Defeat

Bayern Strengthens Comfort!"Muziela-Müller" Helped Wolfsburg To Win The League 2-0,

Premier League: Manchester City Wins 4-0 Over Bournemouth

Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

CTN NEWS –    The Spanish Albert Ramos, number 40 in the ATP ranking, lost this Tuesday 6-2 and 6-3 against the Italian Fabio Fognini (61st) in the first round of the Masters 1,000 in Cincinnati, in which the match ended with significant discomfort on the left leg.

Ramos was champion this year in Córdoba :

Ramos, 34 years old and champion this year in Córdoba, suffered an apparently muscular problem in his left leg at the beginning of the second set and was unable to recover against Fognini who entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

The 34-year-old Italian will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, in the second round.

 

