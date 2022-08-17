After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

CTN NEWS – The Spanish Albert Ramos, number 40 in the ATP ranking, lost this Tuesday 6-2 and 6-3 against the Italian Fabio Fognini (61st) in the first round of the Masters 1,000 in Cincinnati, in which the match ended with significant discomfort on the left leg.

Ramos was champion this year in Córdoba :

Ramos, 34 years old and champion this year in Córdoba, suffered an apparently muscular problem in his left leg at the beginning of the second set and was unable to recover against Fognini who entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

The 34-year-old Italian will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, in the second round.

Published on CTN on August 17, 2022

Related CTN News :