The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

(CTN News) – The PGA Players Championship, widely considered one of the most anticipated and unpredictable golf events of the season, has finally arrived.

There will be a start date for the PGA Tour’s premier tour on Thursday, March 14 when it takes place at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

A live broadcast of the Players Championship, which will take place from March 14-17 on Golf Channel and NBC, will be available to cable-cutters via ESPN+, Peacock and live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

There will be extended coverage available on ESPN+ through its All-Access package, which will offer exclusive early access and featured group coverage of the Players Championship on a daily basis, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 14.

There is going to be a large field that includes the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament by 5 strokes last year, as well as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, and Hideki Matsuyama, who are all expected to compete for the $25 million purse.

In spite of Scheffler’s clear favoritism, the Players Championship has never had a repeat winner, which means if Scheffler can defend his title, it will be the first time ever.

It is expected that the attention of the golfing world will be focused on these high-profile featured groups, but this season has been characterized largely by underdogs winning tournaments, which is why it will be interesting to see how golfers like Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap, and Matthieu Pavon will fare against these high-profile featured groups.

Below is the full Players Championship schedule, and you can stream the entire event live on ESPN+ or Peacock if you prefer.

On Thursday, March 14th, there will be an event between 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Golf Channel.

On Friday, March 15th, there will be a live broadcast between 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) (Golf Channel).

On Saturday, March 16 at 2-7 p.m. Eastern Time (NBC)

This Sunday, March 17th, from 1-6 p.m. (ET) on NBC

