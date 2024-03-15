Connect with us

Sports

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here
Advertisement

Sports

5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season

Sports

Aaron Rodgers To Join Politics Amid 2024 NFL Season?

Sports

Thailand's Prime Minister Courts Formula E Racing

Sports

David Raya Saved Arsenal's Penalty to Reach the Champions League Quarterfinals

Sports

Derrick Henry Signs A 2-Year Deal With The Ravens, An AP Source Reports

Sports

Jameis Winston Will Sign With The Cleveland Browns, Breaking News

Sports

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint

Sports

Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field

Sports

Steelers Sign Russell Wilson, Former Bronco And Seahawk Quarterback

Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard Is Already Moving On To A Surprising Team

Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins Wants To Trade, Prefers C.J. Stroud; Should Texans offer?

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win

Sports

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Sports

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Sports

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

Sports

Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks

Sports

The Manchester United Team Secures A Crucial Victory Over Everton

Sports

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

Sports

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

Published

15 seconds ago

on

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

(CTN News) – The PGA Players Championship, widely considered one of the most anticipated and unpredictable golf events of the season, has finally arrived.

There will be a start date for the PGA Tour’s premier tour on Thursday, March 14 when it takes place at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

A live broadcast of the Players Championship, which will take place from March 14-17 on Golf Channel and NBC, will be available to cable-cutters via ESPN+, Peacock and live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

There will be extended coverage available on ESPN+ through its All-Access package, which will offer exclusive early access and featured group coverage of the Players Championship on a daily basis, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 14.

There is going to be a large field that includes the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament by 5 strokes last year, as well as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, and Hideki Matsuyama, who are all expected to compete for the $25 million purse.

In spite of Scheffler’s clear favoritism, the Players Championship has never had a repeat winner, which means if Scheffler can defend his title, it will be the first time ever.

It is expected that the attention of the golfing world will be focused on these high-profile featured groups, but this season has been characterized largely by underdogs winning tournaments, which is why it will be interesting to see how golfers like Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap, and Matthieu Pavon will fare against these high-profile featured groups.

Below is the full Players Championship schedule, and you can stream the entire event live on ESPN+ or Peacock if you prefer.

On Thursday, March 14th, there will be an event between 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Golf Channel.

On Friday, March 15th, there will be a live broadcast between 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) (Golf Channel).

On Saturday, March 16 at 2-7 p.m. Eastern Time (NBC)

This Sunday, March 17th, from 1-6 p.m. (ET) on NBC

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Prime Minister Courts Formula E Racing

Aaron Rodgers To Join Politics Amid 2024 NFL Season?

5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies