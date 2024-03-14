5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season

All NBA season have their unforgettable moments, and the 2022-23 regular season is no exception. From record-shattering junctures to exceptional buzzer beaters, plenty of moments will be etched in every NBA fan’s mind forever.

So, before the next season begins, let’s go through a flashback and look at the 5 best moments from the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Our Top- 5 NBA 2023 Season Moments

Here are our top picks from the last NBA season-

Le’Bron James’ Record-Breaking Score

Le’Bron’s record-breaking performance has to be this season’s most epic moment. The LA Laker’s superstar shattered NBA’s all-time career score against Oklahoma City Thunders on February 7th in Los Angeles.

While most of his fans were rooting for James to break all records, the 38-year-old NBA rockstar was determined to do so, as evident from his demeanor on the historic day.

James needed only 36 points to surpass former top-scorer Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 39-year-long record. The exceptional moment came when about 10 seconds were left in the third quarter, and James was on 34 points. He backed down on Thunder’s Kenrich William to make history with 38,338 points, a sight to behold as both fans and players celebrated his unparalleled accomplishment.

The Sacramento Kings are Making it to the playoffs after 16 years.

The last 16 years have not been favorable to the Kings, apparent from their absence from the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons. But their determination to turn the tables was evident from the changes and efforts made by the team.

With the addition of Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter to the Kings and the captainship of their leading star, De’Aron Fox, there was some hope this season. And it happened!

The Sacramento Kings finished this NBA season with an exceptional 48-34. They secured the 3rd position in the Western Conference and a well-deserved win in the Pacific Division. Although the Golden State Warriors overpowered the Kings, there is no doubt that the team is up for some impressive performance in the next season.

De’Aron Fox’s Buzzer-Beating Game

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aron Fox had some fantastic moments this NBA season, especially his gameplay during clutch situations. He secured the second-best average of 8.3 points in the 4th quarter, just below Kyrie Irving’s 9.8.

Fox was recognized as the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year for the first time. Before this impressive feat, Fox has had some fantastic moments, including last November’s fierce contest against the Orlando Magic. With the overtime game tied at 123-123, De’Aron took a 3-pointer from half-court and stunned the audience. We hope to see some more fierce actions from the King’s star in the next season.

Ja Morant’s Jaw-Dropping Dunk

While there were many great dunks this season, none can match the intensity and aggression of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in the game against the Indiana Pacers in January. Starting from the third-point line, Morant pulled off this vicious tomahawk dunk, arguably his best to date.

Unfortunately, Morant will not be playing the first 25 games next season, as he is banned due to his gun incident, though we hope to see him back in action soon.

Mitchell and Lillard’s 71-Point Showdown

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen exceptional numbers on the scoreboard. Two names on the front line are Cleaveland Cavelliers’ Donovan Mitchell and Portland Trailblazers’ star player Damian Lillard, who secured an impressive 71 points.

Mitchell scored against the Chicago Bulls in January, and Lillard pulled off this fantastic feat against the Houston Rockets, as they become the 7th and 8th players, respectively.

Wrapping Up

These were our top 5 moments from the sea of unforgettable ones last season. Whether it’s predicting the next season’s outcomes through friendly bets, sweepstake casino options or hardcore research, or simply anticipating the NBA 2023-24 regular season just around the corner, we can’t wait to see these NBA stars outperforming themselves on the court and hoping for some more breathtaking moments!

SEE ALSO: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce: Turkish Super Cup Final Postponed In Riyadh

