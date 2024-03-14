(CTN News) – National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers may work two jobs this year after independent presidential candidate Robert Francis Kennedy Jr (RFK) included Aaron Rodgers on his list of “potential running mates” for the 2016 election.

As he prepares for the 2024 season of the National Football League, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is working on his health. He returned to the practices of his team after suffering an injury to his Achilles tendon.

RFK Jr’s representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that Aaron Rodgers has also been identified as a potential running mate for RFK Jr’s presidency, after Aaron Rodgers was also named a possible candidate for the position.

The New York Times reports that the four-time NFL MVP did not have any objections to the idea and welcomed it with open arms.

His uncle is the 70-year-old nephew of former US president John F Kennedy, and he is the fifth member of his family to seek, as an independent candidate, the presidency of the United States.

Like Rodgers, he has promoted anti-vaccine commentary, claiming that the vaccine contains an ingredient to which he is allergic, in a similar way to how he has talked about the vaccine.

As far as his support for Kennedy is concerned, Aaron Rodgers has been clear and loud in his support.

In addition, he expressed his desire to partner with “my man” Kennedy in a tag-team match against “Dr Anthony Fauci” Travis Kelce and “Mr Pfizer” Anthony Fauci as a team against Pfizer.

His support for Kennedy has been evident several times, including the time he added the hashtag #kennedy2024″ to his Instagram story, which was another time he showed his support for Kennedy.

Rodgers described Kennedy’s “State of Our Union” video on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, as “presidential.”.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one who made it on the list.

Jesse Ventura, a former World Wrestling Entertainment star and current Minnesota governor, was also on Kennedy’s list of potential vice presidential candidates.

