Inter Miami CF II Loses To Crown Legacy FC In a Match Recap

(CTN News) – On Saturday night, Inter Miami CF II suffered a 1-2 loss against Crown Legacy FC at the DRV PNK Stadium in Inter Miami , Florida.

It was during the match that 16-year-old Academy product Santiago Morales scored his first goal in his professional career.

Herons’ starting XI consisted of Owen Finnerty Inter Miami, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Farid Sar-Sar, and Cesar Abadia-Reda in the goal; defenders were Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Farid Sar-Sar and Cesar Abadia-Reda; midfielders were Lawson Sunderland, Alejandro Flores, Jack Pymm, Ricardo Montenegro, and Miles Perkovich; Bryan Destin led the offensive effort.

The first goal of the match came from Crown Legacy in the 18th minute, when forward Luri Tavares put a right footed shot towards the bottom right corner after defender Jack Neeley had crossed this ball in from the left side of the box.

As a result, Inter Miami II did not give up and continued to fight, with two scoring opportunities coming from Boatwright, one from a right footed shot that he directed towards the right side of the goal and one from a header on goal.

It wasn’t long before the visiting team struck again as minutes later, midfielder Christopher Hegardt, who was assisted by defender Nicholas Scardina, once again put a goal in the back of the net after a close-range shot went into the net.

With the game entering the second half, The Herons sought to come near scoring chances, with one example being a left footed shot from Pymm that nearly led to a goal.

Although Inter Miami appeared to be out of hope, it was not for long, as it scored in the 72nd minute with a header by second half substitute Morales from the center of the box, his first professional goal, coming off a cross from Flores, marking his second assist of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

In the end, the scoreline remained the same until the final whistle, and Crown Legacy FC were declared the winners by a score of 1-2.

The Inter Miami II will be making a trip across the country in the upcoming weeks to Huntsville, Alabama where they will be taking on Huntsville City FC on Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m. EST at the Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.

