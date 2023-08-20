Sports
Spain vs. England: How To Watch Women’s World Cup 2023 Finale [+Roaster Players & Key Impacts]
(CTN NEWS) – Following 63 exhilarating matches, brimming with unforgettable instances and an abundance of goals, the culmination of the Women’s World Cup is at hand as Spain and England prepare to clash in the ultimate showdown.
The grand finale is set to unfold at Sydney’s Stadium Australia this coming Sunday, a momentous occasion where both teams are poised to vie for victory and etch their names in history as first-time winners of the Women’s World Cup.
Spain vs. England Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: +173
- England Moneyline: +178
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|23
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|21
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
How To Watch The Women’s World Cup: England vs. Spain
For viewers in the United States, FOX Sports is set to broadcast the games, with Telemundo offering Spanish-language coverage.
In Australia, catch the matches on Seven Network and Optus Sport, while in the United Kingdom, the broadcasting rights belong to BBC and ITV.
For a comprehensive list of media rights holders in various countries, you can refer to the FIFA website.
Mark your calendars for the final showdown, scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. ET.
Key Player Impact:
In the context of Spain’s campaign, an influential figure emerges – their super sub.
As Spain encountered challenges in their quarterfinal and semifinal clashes, Coach Vilda turned to his reserve options to infuse much-needed momentum.
Vilda’s choice fell upon Salma Paralluelo, and it’s undeniable that the young prodigy played a pivotal role for La Roja.
At a mere 19 years of age, Paralluelo showcased her mettle as a substitute, altering the course of the game with crucial goals in the last two World Cup outings for Spain.
She secured a dramatic 111th-minute winner against the Netherlands during the quarterfinal, and followed it up with an 81st-minute opening goal in the semifinal against Sweden.
The question looms: will Vilda select Paralluelo for the starting lineup, or will he adhere to the established strategy of unleashing the Barcelona winger’s prowess from the bench?
Evolving Strategies of England:
Entering the World Cup with significant absentees due to injuries, England encountered the need for tactical adaptations.
Throughout the tournament, Head Coach Wiegman deviated from the familiar 4-3-3 formation, opting for a dynamic 3-5-2 setup, leading to an evident enhancement in performances.
A key beneficiary of this tactical shift emerged in the form of the electrifying forward, Lauren Hemp.
Commencing the World Cup on a less than stellar note, the Manchester City attacker underwent a transformation upon partnering upfront with Alessia Russo. This strategic alteration proved pivotal, as Hemp rose to prominence as England’s standout performer.
The 23-year-old’s remarkable speed and intricate skill set became fully evident, particularly in the semifinal triumph against Australia.
In a triumphant 3-1 victory, Hemp contributed with both a goal and an assist, with her rapid breaks playing a critical role in England’s historic accomplishment.
