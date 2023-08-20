Spain vs. England: How To Watch Women’s World Cup 2023 Finale [+Roaster Players & Key Impacts]

(CTN NEWS) – Following 63 exhilarating matches, brimming with unforgettable instances and an abundance of goals, the culmination of the Women’s World Cup is at hand as Spain and England prepare to clash in the ultimate showdown.

The grand finale is set to unfold at Sydney’s Stadium Australia this coming Sunday, a momentous occasion where both teams are poised to vie for victory and etch their names in history as first-time winners of the Women’s World Cup.

Spain vs. England Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: +173

+173 England Moneyline: +178

+178 Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 23 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 21 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

How To Watch The Women’s World Cup: England vs. Spain

For viewers in the United States, FOX Sports is set to broadcast the games, with Telemundo offering Spanish-language coverage.

In Australia, catch the matches on Seven Network and Optus Sport, while in the United Kingdom, the broadcasting rights belong to BBC and ITV.

For a comprehensive list of media rights holders in various countries, you can refer to the FIFA website.

Mark your calendars for the final showdown, scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. ET.

Key Player Impact:

In the context of Spain’s campaign, an influential figure emerges – their super sub.

As Spain encountered challenges in their quarterfinal and semifinal clashes, Coach Vilda turned to his reserve options to infuse much-needed momentum.

Vilda’s choice fell upon Salma Paralluelo, and it’s undeniable that the young prodigy played a pivotal role for La Roja.

At a mere 19 years of age, Paralluelo showcased her mettle as a substitute, altering the course of the game with crucial goals in the last two World Cup outings for Spain.

She secured a dramatic 111th-minute winner against the Netherlands during the quarterfinal, and followed it up with an 81st-minute opening goal in the semifinal against Sweden.

The question looms: will Vilda select Paralluelo for the starting lineup, or will he adhere to the established strategy of unleashing the Barcelona winger’s prowess from the bench?

Evolving Strategies of England:

Entering the World Cup with significant absentees due to injuries, England encountered the need for tactical adaptations.

Throughout the tournament, Head Coach Wiegman deviated from the familiar 4-3-3 formation, opting for a dynamic 3-5-2 setup, leading to an evident enhancement in performances.

A key beneficiary of this tactical shift emerged in the form of the electrifying forward, Lauren Hemp.

Commencing the World Cup on a less than stellar note, the Manchester City attacker underwent a transformation upon partnering upfront with Alessia Russo. This strategic alteration proved pivotal, as Hemp rose to prominence as England’s standout performer.

The 23-year-old’s remarkable speed and intricate skill set became fully evident, particularly in the semifinal triumph against Australia.

In a triumphant 3-1 victory, Hemp contributed with both a goal and an assist, with her rapid breaks playing a critical role in England’s historic accomplishment.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

MLB Adjusts Schedule: Rescheduled Sunday Games In California Due To Hurricane Hilary Forecast

Brazilian Football Superstar Neymar Joins Al Hilal In Record-breaking $98.24 Million Deal

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket Registration Now Open: How to Purchase Tickets & Pricing