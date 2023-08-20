Manchester United May Lose 2 Players, According To Erik Ten Hag

(CTN News) – In the event that Donny van de Beek or Brandon Williams leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes on September 1, Erik ten Hag will not consider them for selection.

After failing to make the matchday squad for the second straight match, Manchester United named two goalkeepers among nine substitutes for the 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

Due to a minor injury, Maguire was unable to take part in Manchester United final training session on Friday, but Ten Hag acknowledged that Van de Beek and Williams are not free of distractions as they consider their futures.

In yesterday’s final training, the player ‘H’ fell out over a small issue. After September 1, everything can change, but we need players who are totally focused on the team,” Ten Hag said. However, it is also apparent that they are looking for something else at this time.

Nevertheless, when they are here, they always do their best and they do every training, Brandon, Donny, I’m pleased with their performance and also impressed with their performance in pre-season. Brandon, Donny, and others did a great job in pre-season.”

A number of glaring opportunities were missed by Manchester United before and after Pape Sarr’s opening goal in the 49th minute, which gave Tottenham the victory.

Raphael Varane scored Manchester United only goal in their first two games and Rashford was visibly frustrated after his substitution late in the game.

During a goalless game, Bruno Fernandes wasted Manchester United best chance with a free header, while Antony hit the post moments later.

Ten Hag said his team played well against a good Spurs side in the first half. Spurs had problems, but it’s important to score the first goal, the significance of the first goal is so great.”

“We didn’t, then we picked up three unnecessary bookings right before halftime, conceding a huge opportunity.

In the second half we said to keep focused, stay on our feet, stay proactive. And that’s exactly what we didn’t do.

We conceded the goal, but Antony had a great chance to bounce back immediately, and after that we didn’t collapse, but the meaning of the first goal was that you encourage the opponent.

Although Wolves won by a narrow margin on Monday, Ten Hag did not regret choosing an unchanged team. Although this team didn’t have a good performance on Monday, they won.

In the first half today, the performance was very good, but the players must understand that the meaning of the first goal lies in scoring a goal.

To keep the overview and score a goal, you need focus, passion, and desire.

