Liverpool Wins The EPL Despite a Red Card Midway Through The Match
Liverpool Wins The EPL Despite a Red Card Midway Through The Match

Published

10 mins ago

on

Liverpool Wins The EPL Despite a Red Card Midway Through The Match

(CTN News) – Despite an early deficit and a disputed red card, Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the English Premier League at Anfield on Saturday for their first victory of the season.

Bournemouth stunned Liverpool in the third minute when Antoine Semenyo scored the first goal for the visitors after the hosts turned over the ball cheaply deep within their own half after turned over the ball cheaply deep within its own half.

Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute, and Liverpool was awarded a penalty when Joe Rothwell made light contact with Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the area, and the midfielder fell theatrically to the ground as a result.

Liverpool took the lead after Mohamed Salah’s spot kick was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, but Salah slotted home the rebound to give the Reds the lead.

During the 58th minute, Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for kicking Ryan Christie in the leg following a mistimed challenge for the ball by Ryan Christie, giving Bournemouth the chance to respond.

A man down, however, seemed to galvanize Liverpool, and in the 62nd minute, Diogo Jota turned in the rebound after Szoboszlai’s deflected effort was palmed away by Neto after Szoboszlai’s deflected shot was palmed away by Neto.

As of now, Liverpool has collected four points from its first two games of the season, while Bournemouth has collected just one point from its first two games of the season.

Having scored 187 goals for Liverpool, Salah has now passed Steven Gerrard into fifth place among the club’s all-time scorers, with a score record of 187 goals.

