Tommy Lee Shares A Naked Picture From His Bathroom
Tommy Lee Shares A Naked Picture From His Bathroom

Sufyan Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tommy Lee

(CTN News) – Tommy Lee shocked his Instagram followers on Thursday morning when he posted a full-frontal nude photo of himself from his bathroom on the social media platform.

He captioned the picture with “Ooooopppsss,” the Mötley Crüe rocker said.

An X-rated social media upload showed the drummer sitting on marble while wearing only a silver necklace.

In spite of the fact that the angle cut off the top half of Lee’s face, his junk was clearly visible on public display, causing some social media users to express their surprise via Twitter.

As much as I enjoy following Tommy Lee on Instagram, I have to admit that I am not very passionate about it. That was a very traumatic experience for me. The photo was still available on the platform, so I was wondering how that happened.

One of the users wrote, with a number of others pointing out just how long the image has remained online for an “insane amount of time.”.

Getting Tommy Lee’s chopper out on Instagram wasn’t one of the bingo cards for 2022, but there we are.”

In September 2019, the Grammy nominee convinced fans that a blurred-out image of his manhood was posted alongside wife Brittany Furlan, only to clarify that the image used a filter.

During the early 1990s, a sex tape was stolen from Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

According to Lee’s representative, the photo did not actually show Lee’s privates at the time.

The Methods of Mayhem member is also known for the 1995 sex tape he and ex-wife Pamela Anderson had stolen and published against their will.

“Pam & Tommy,” released in February on Hulu, portrays the scandal.

In a January interview, show creator Robert Siegel called the episode “a first for television” because of the actor’s pep talk with his animated penis.

