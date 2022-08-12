Olivia Wilde’s Custody Battle With Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Ended

(CTN News) – There has been a significant victory for Olivia Wilde when she won her custody battle against her ex Jason Sudeikis.

‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ star and director won a California court ruling declaring their two children, eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy, to be California residents.

In April, the 38-year-old actress claimed the 46-year-old ‘Ted Lasso’ star served the custody documents “in the most aggressive way possible” as they discussed her new movie at Comic Con.

Case Story of Olivia Wilde:

According to Olivia Wilde, Jason – with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 until 2020 – intended to embarrass and threaten her by delivering the papers in such a public place.

During her court case, Olivia Wilde, 22, wrote: “Jason’s actions clearly had the intent of threatening me and catching me off guard.” Although he had the option of serving me discreetly, he chose to serve me more aggressively.

The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and display our personal conflict in this manner is highly detrimental to our children. Having learned that we will be unable to resolve this outside of the court system for the sake of our children, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Apparently, the former ‘SNL‘ star intended to file the motion but did not intend to do so so dramatically.

As they told me, “Papers were drawn up in order to establish jurisdiction over the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone the way in which she was served in such an inappropriate manner.”

