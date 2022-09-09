Hollywood News
David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of “That Girl Lay Lay,” Dies At 54
(CTN News) – The late David A. Arnold was a comedian and showrunner best known for his standup work and his work on Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 54 years old.
We confirm the untimely passing of David A. Arnold, our husband, father, brother, and friend,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. A natural death has been ruled as the cause of death for David A. Arnold who passed away peacefully in his own home today.
At this time, please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
It came as a surprise to industry insiders when Arnold passed away. The comedian was affiliated with Kevin Hart, who produced Arnold’s second Netflix standup special, “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which aired in July.
There is a lot of talk about David A. Arnold family life, marital spats, and entitled kids in this special. In April and May, Arnold participated in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, following his Netflix standup debut with “Fat Ballerina.”
The comedy community speaks about David A. Arnold
In addition to “That Girl Lay Lay,” Arnold was the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Nickelodeon’s live-action comedy about an avatar helping a teenage girl and her friends.
Produced by Will Packer Media, the series premiered in September 2021 and was renewed for Season 2 in January.
As part of his “Pace Ya Self” tour, Arnold was performing standup. There are standup dates scheduled for him in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Nashville later this month.
In addition to “The Rickey Smiley Show,” Arnold has written episodes for “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” as well as Tyler Perry’s TBS comedies, “Meet the Browns” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” In the past few months, he has also penned episodes for BET+’s “Bigger” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.”