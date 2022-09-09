Connect with us

Hollywood News

David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of "That Girl Lay Lay," Dies At 54
Advertisement

Hollywood News

'Jennifer Lawrence' Reveals Baby's Name And Discusses Abortion Rights

Hollywood News Movies

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets A 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Hollywood News

NBA Youngboy, Compares Himself To Nick Cannon As He Prepares For His Ninth Child

Hollywood News

Snoop Dogg Has Won An Emmy Award In The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 

Hollywood News

Foo Fighters Pay Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In London

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash

Hollywood News

Princess Diana Exemplified The Power Of Celebrity For Good

Hollywood News

Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde Discuss Their Custody Battle Brutally

Hollywood News

Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage With Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Hollywood News News

Gary Busey Faces Sexual Assault Charges At A Fan Convention

Hollywood News

'Kid Cudi' Criticizes Erratic Behavior Of Former Friend, Kanye West

Hollywood News

Wolfgang Petersen, Blockbuster Filmmaker And Director Of 'Das Boot,' Passes Away

Hollywood News

Denise Dowse, From '90210' Actress, Dies At 64 Due To 'Heart attack'

Hollywood News

What Is The Story Of Des? The 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest Of Devi's Season 3

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

Hollywood News

Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears's Video From Instagram

Hollywood News

Olivia Wilde's Custody Battle With Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Ended

Hollywood News

David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of “That Girl Lay Lay,” Dies At 54

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

David A. Arnold

(CTN News) – The late David A. Arnold was a comedian and showrunner best known for his standup work and his work on Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 54 years old.

We confirm the untimely passing of David A. Arnold, our husband, father, brother, and friend,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. A natural death has been ruled as the cause of death for David A. Arnold who passed away peacefully in his own home today.

At this time, please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

It came as a surprise to industry insiders when Arnold passed away. The comedian was affiliated with Kevin Hart, who produced Arnold’s second Netflix standup special, “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which aired in July.

There is a lot of talk about David A. Arnold family life, marital spats, and entitled kids in this special. In April and May, Arnold participated in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, following his Netflix standup debut with “Fat Ballerina.”

The comedy community speaks about David A. Arnold

The comedy community mourns Arnold’s death, according to comedian Chris Spencer, a close friend of Arnold. According to Spencer, Arnold, who was born in Cleveland, was respected by veterans, revered by young comedians he mentored, and admired by his peers. It is with deep sadness that I announce his passing, especially to his comedy fraternity.”

In addition to “That Girl Lay Lay,” Arnold was the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Nickelodeon’s live-action comedy about an avatar helping a teenage girl and her friends.

Produced by Will Packer Media, the series premiered in September 2021 and was renewed for Season 2 in January.

As part of his “Pace Ya Self” tour, Arnold was performing standup. There are standup dates scheduled for him in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Nashville later this month.

In addition to “The Rickey Smiley Show,” Arnold has written episodes for “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” as well as Tyler Perry’s TBS comedies, “Meet the Browns” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” In the past few months, he has also penned episodes for BET+’s “Bigger” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด