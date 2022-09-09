David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of “That Girl Lay Lay,” Dies At 54

(CTN News) – The late David A. Arnold was a comedian and showrunner best known for his standup work and his work on Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 54 years old.

We confirm the untimely passing of David A. Arnold, our husband, father, brother, and friend,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. A natural death has been ruled as the cause of death for David A. Arnold who passed away peacefully in his own home today.

At this time, please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

It came as a surprise to industry insiders when Arnold passed away. The comedian was affiliated with Kevin Hart, who produced Arnold’s second Netflix standup special, “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which aired in July.

There is a lot of talk about David A. Arnold family life, marital spats, and entitled kids in this special. In April and May, Arnold participated in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, following his Netflix standup debut with “Fat Ballerina.”

The comedy community speaks about David A. Arnold

The comedy community mourns Arnold’s death, according to comedian Chris Spencer, a close friend of Arnold. According to Spencer, Arnold, who was born in Cleveland, was respected by veterans, revered by young comedians he mentored, and admired by his peers. It is with deep sadness that I announce his passing, especially to his comedy fraternity.”