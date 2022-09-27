Connect with us

Edward Snowden Receives Russian Citizenship As A Result Of Putin's Decision
Edward Snowden

(CTN News) – Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor turned whistleblower, has been granted Russian citizenship. According to a decree posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday, the news was confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After leaking secret files that revealed a vast network of domestic and international surveillance conducted by the U.S. government, Edward Snowden arrived in Russia in 2013 for the first time.

Despite the U.S. pursuing espionage charges against Edward Snowden, the Kremlin granted him asylum in the interim.

It was announced in 2020 that Snowden and his wife had applied for Russian citizenship as they were expecting their first child at the time of the pandemic.

The whistleblower, who previously claimed U.S. intelligence was flawed in predicting a Russian attack on its neighbor, has maintained and defended his silence in the wake of the Kremlin’s recent actions in Ukraine, saying his views are no longer “useful” after he wrongly said the United States would be attacked by Russia.

About The Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden was an employee and subcontractor for the National Security Agency (NSA) when he leaked highly classified information in 2013.

His illegal disclosures revealed numerous global surveillance programs, many run by the NSA and the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance with the cooperation of telecommunication companies.

European governments, and provoked a cultural discussion about national security and individual privacy.

