Jennette McCurdy Defends Book Title 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
(CTN News) – It’s no surprise that Jennette McCurdy, who claims she was abused by her late mother, Debra, named her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

During an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, she said, “I get that it’s attention-grabbing, but I mean it sincerely.”
She explained that she did not use the title in a “flippant” way and believes that people who have been abused will understand her meaning.
She said she really appreciated the positivity she received from a lot of people, despite the divided response.
It’s a title that anyone who has experienced parental abuse and anyone with a sense of humor can relate to.”
McCurdy noted that “this book isn’t for them,” noting that she isn’t so concerned with the opinions of anyone else.
Jennette McCurdy also shared that she still misses her mom, who passed away from cancer in 2013.
In spite of that, she admitted she would not have written her memoir if her mother were still alive because she would still have had her “identity dictated by her.”

In Jennette McCurdy book, she describes her mother’s alleged abuse.

It used to be really difficult for me to deal with my grief toward my mom. It would make me angry and confused that I was grieving her, Jennette McCurdy explained.
Since she was abusive, I felt like tears and sadness were unjustified, but it simplified in a way that relieved me and allowed me to just miss her. This is only possible because of the healing that took place through writing the book.”
In her tell-all book, McCurdy described the abusive behavior her mother allegedly displayed while she was growing up and during her time as an actress in “iCarly” and its spinoff, “Sam & Cat.”
Counting calories every night and planning our meals for the next day makes me shrink by the week. I’m staying with us
As she writes in her book (via ET), McCurdy is on a 1,000-calorie diet, but she thinks she will shrink twice as fast if she eats half her food.
