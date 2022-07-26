Paul Sorvino, Star of ‘Goodfellas’ And ‘Law & Order,’ Dies at 83

(CTN News) – Paul Sorvino, best known for his streetwise tough guy roles in “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” died on Monday morning of natural causes.

Roger Neal, Sorvino’s publicist, says that his wife, Emmy-winning actor Dee Dee Sorvino, was by his side when he died.

We are devastated by the loss of Paul Sorvino. He was my love and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee Sorvino said.

Over the course of his career, he portrayed a wide range of compelling and dramatic characters on film, television, and the Broadway stage.

He is probably best known for his role as mobster Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” When asked about the 1990 film in 2004, he said he was proud of it.

It’s just one small part of who I am and it’s completely contrary to who I am as a human being,” Sorvino said.

He’s perhaps equally as well known for his stint from 1991 to 1992 on “Law & Order.” Although he was only on the show for one season, Sorvino’s 31 episodes as Sgt. Frank Cerreta forever affiliated him with the venerable television franchise.

Sorvino, an alumni of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical “Bajour.” He later starred in shows such as “Skyscraper” and “An American Millionaire,” according to Playbill.

As a real-life actor, Paul Sorvino delivered dramatic performances throughout his film career. The role of Louis Fraina, an Italian-American communist, was played by Sorvino in Warren Beatty’s “Reds.”. He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for playing Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon.”.

His other notable roles included Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” in 1996; Al Pacino’s drug drama “The Panic in Needle Park” with Beatty in 1971; the Disney superhero adventure “The Rocketeer” with Beatty in 1991; and the adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Firm” alongside Cruise in 1993.

Paul Sorvino was also a staple in American homes thanks to his television work, not just for “Law & Order,” but also on the 1988 CBS crime drama “The Oldest Rookie” and more recently in Epix’s “The Godfather of Harlem” from 2019 to 2021.

Mira Sorvino tweeted on Monday about the death of her father Paul Sorvino and posted a black square on Instagram.

“My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” she said. It was a delight to have him as my father. I loved him so much. You will be in my prayers as you ascend into the stars.

