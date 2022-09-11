Entertainment
INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar
(CTN News) – Inside Out 2 follows Riley, the young girl in the first film, as she becomes a teenager. The movie will follow Riley’s personified emotions as she grows into a woman.
The sequel to 2015’s Pixar film Inside Out will be revealed at the D23 Expo in 2024. Riley, the young girl from the first film, will once again be the main character in the sequel.
We’ll experience all the emotions that come with teenage life only this time she’ll be a teenager. In addition to Amy Poehler reprising her role as Joy, it sounds like some brand-new emotions will accompany her.
Unlike the first film that focused on Riley as she moved from New York to San Francisco – and featured Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Mindy Kaling as Disgust, and Phyllis Smith as Sadness – Riley as a teenager will have a whole
Who is in the cast of Inside Out 2?
There will be an all-star cast playing the roles in the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 Inside Out. Amy Poehler will reprise her role as Joy in the production. As Fear, Bill Hader will star, while Mindy Kaling and Lewis Black will portray Envy and Anger, respectively.
Scripts for Inside Out 2 are being written by the original movie’s co-writers, Meg LeFave, Pete Docter, and Josh Cooley.
Inside Out 2: What is it about?
Inside Out was about an imaginary world in which people were personified as Fear, Joy, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust.
Every day, decisions and actions were guided by these emotions every day. However, the story was mainly about the emotions of a teenager named Riley, who was a middle-school girl who struggled to adapt to her family’s move from one state to another.
Her leading emotion, Joy, was expelled from the control center and forced to team up with Sadness.
Inside Out 2 will follow a similar pattern of her emotions leading her through her daily life. However, Riley will be experiencing new emotions in this sequel..
What is the release date for Inside Out 2?
Inside Out 2 will be released in the summer of 2024, as announced at the D23 Expo on Friday 9 September 2022.
In a tweet, Pixar announced: “Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is returning to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Inside Out 2 will release in Summer 2024.”
It is not yet known when the event will take place.
