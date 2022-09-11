INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar

Who is in the cast of Inside Out 2?

There will be an all-star cast playing the roles in the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 Inside Out. Amy Poehler will reprise her role as Joy in the production. As Fear, Bill Hader will star, while Mindy Kaling and Lewis Black will portray Envy and Anger, respectively.

Scripts for Inside Out 2 are being written by the original movie’s co-writers, Meg LeFave, Pete Docter, and Josh Cooley.

Inside Out 2: What is it about?

Inside Out was about an imaginary world in which people were personified as Fear, Joy, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust.

Every day, decisions and actions were guided by these emotions every day. However, the story was mainly about the emotions of a teenager named Riley, who was a middle-school girl who struggled to adapt to her family’s move from one state to another.

Her leading emotion, Joy, was expelled from the control center and forced to team up with Sadness.

Inside Out 2 will follow a similar pattern of her emotions leading her through her daily life. However, Riley will be experiencing new emotions in this sequel..

What is the release date for Inside Out 2? Inside Out 2 will be released in the summer of 2024, as announced at the D23 Expo on Friday 9 September 2022. In a tweet, Pixar announced: “Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is returning to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Inside Out 2 will release in Summer 2024.” It is not yet known when the event will take place.

People Also Read:

Matt Gaetz Says, Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Don’t Think About Getting Pregnant

Solar Panels from China vs the US: What are the Differences?

What Are The Most Beautiful Forests in Europe To Hike in?