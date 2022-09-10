Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

(CTN News) – If you still hope to see Luke Evans’ Gaston once again, don’t give up hope, as the actor himself has revealed that the Beauty and the Beast spin-off starring him and Josh Gad isn’t quite dead yet.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ spinoff revealed by Luke Evans

As Evans was talking to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming role as The Coachman in the live-action Pinocchio, Luke Evans also revealed some good news regarding his planned Gaston prequel series, which he hopes to begin production in the near future.

I think we just want to make sure that this is at its finest, and if it means that we need to wait just a few minutes longer to fine-tune certain portions of it, then that’s exactly what we’re trying to do, because we know that this is a very meaningful legacy.

” Luke Evans said. “We want to honor these characters by giving them the most compelling story we can deliver to the audience.” Currently, the project is on hold. There is no doubt in my mind that it is gonna happen.

There is a lot of excitement about it, and we are very happy about it. There will be a time in the near future when it will happen.”

Furthermore, he also shed some light on what we can expect to see explored in the series when it does finally air in the near future.

There are so many things we don’t really know about these two characters, about their origin stories, that there are so many things we don’t really understand,” he said. “Were these creatures always like these creatures, or were they like saying no one is born deficient.

As if we were being told, no one is born defamatory. Things happen, you make mistakes, or you decide to make a choice that will affect the rest of your life.

I think that’s what we were trying to convey with the concept and idea. The story is one that we hope we are able to deliver to you one day.”

I remember back in February when we heard that the show had been put on hold “for creative reasons, as the scripts and original music were not coming together in the way expected and were running behind schedule.”.

The actor who played Gaston’s gay sidekick LeFou in the movie, Josh Gad, confirmed the news to The Huffington Post.

There is no doubt in my mind that it was not meant to be, but under the circumstances it wasn’t meant to be… for now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Luke Evans believe that these characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the most noble intentions will collide with reality and there is nothing that can be done.

“However, we really hope that we can make it when our schedules allow,” he added.