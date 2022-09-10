Connect with us

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works
Advertisement

Entertainment News

Dolly Parton Has Remade Her Hit Song "9 To 5" As A Duet, With Kelly Clarkson.

Entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere Recap, Also Arrived On Netflix

Entertainment

Redditor's Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral

Entertainment Opinion

Red Table Talk, Jennette McCurdy Isn't Ready To Forgive Her Mother's Abuse

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Dates On His Justice Tour

Entertainment

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke ’80 Takes’ of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Kiss

Entertainment

Gabby & Rachel Fantasy Suites Fiasco During Clayton’s Bachelor Season,2022 Explained

Entertainment

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London Will Be Livestreamed

Entertainment Movies

Honk For Jesus, 'Save Your Soul' This Dark Satire Takes Place Within A Disgraced Megachurch

Entertainment

iBOMMA - iBOMMA Gave A Big Shock to Indian Users in Movie Streaming

Entertainment

Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists

Entertainment

Anitta Serves, Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals At Offset’s Party

Entertainment

Elon Musk's Mom Sleeps In The Garage When She Visits Son

Entertainment

Damiano David, The Band's Lead Singer, Who Wore Some Fringed Chaps On Stage

Entertainment

Michael Jackson Dance Were Played on Broadway Copied By Myles Frost

Entertainment

Meera Organizes Show in New York to Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash After Sharing Penelope's Makeup Routine

Entertainment

'Jamie Foxx' Goes Full Trump With Unbelievable Impression

Entertainment

Joey DeFrancesco - Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

Entertainment

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

48 mins ago

on

Luke Evans

(CTN News) – If you still hope to see Luke Evans’ Gaston once again, don’t give up hope, as the actor himself has revealed that the Beauty and the Beast spin-off starring him and Josh Gad isn’t quite dead yet.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ spinoff revealed by Luke Evans

As Evans was talking to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming role as The Coachman in the live-action Pinocchio, Luke Evans also revealed some good news regarding his planned Gaston prequel series, which he hopes to begin production in the near future.

I think we just want to make sure that this is at its finest, and if it means that we need to wait just a few minutes longer to fine-tune certain portions of it, then that’s exactly what we’re trying to do, because we know that this is a very meaningful legacy.

” Luke Evans said. “We want to honor these characters by giving them the most compelling story we can deliver to the audience.” Currently, the project is on hold. There is no doubt in my mind that it is gonna happen.

There is a lot of excitement about it, and we are very happy about it. There will be a time in the near future when it will happen.”

Furthermore, he also shed some light on what we can expect to see explored in the series when it does finally air in the near future.

There are so many things we don’t really know about these two characters, about their origin stories, that there are so many things we don’t really understand,” he said. “Were these creatures always like these creatures, or were they like saying no one is born deficient.

As if we were being told, no one is born defamatory. Things happen, you make mistakes, or you decide to make a choice that will affect the rest of your life.

I think that’s what we were trying to convey with the concept and idea. The story is one that we hope we are able to deliver to you one day.”

I remember back in February when we heard that the show had been put on hold “for creative reasons, as the scripts and original music were not coming together in the way expected and were running behind schedule.”.

The actor who played Gaston’s gay sidekick LeFou in the movie, Josh Gad, confirmed the news to The Huffington Post.

There is no doubt in my mind that it was not meant to be, but under the circumstances it wasn’t meant to be… for now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Luke Evans believe that these characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the most noble intentions will collide with reality and there is nothing that can be done.

“However, we really hope that we can make it when our schedules allow,” he added.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด