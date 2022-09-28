Emily Ratajkowski Is Rumored To Be Dating Brad Pitt, Because They Are Spending Time Together.

Connect with us

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Emily Ratajkowski

(CTN News) – Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski spend a lot of time together these days, according to a source close to him. It’s unclear whether the relationship between the actor and model is serious, according to the same source.

A divorce filing was filed after four years of marriage between the model and Sebastian Bear-McClard. In Manhattan Supreme Court, a divorce action is currently pending between the 31-year-old and the film producer.

According to PageSix, the divorce was contested, which means the couple had not yet been able to settle the terms. Insiders say Em made the decision on her own.

The first sign that something was amiss was when she was seen running errands without her wedding ring. Her recent Instagram photos also show her without it.

Given that Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce early this month, eyebrows are raised whenever Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski spend time together.

Could they already be dating? Do they date now that the model has filed for divorce? Following their recent spark, there are lots of questions that need to be answered.

Despite legal fights, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski spend time together

The Bullet Train actor is living his most fulfilling life despite the legal issues between him and his ex-wife. In July, a source revealed he had dinner with his younger children in Los Angeles.

The relationship between him and them has improved now that they have grown older. Now that the kids are more mature and have their own lives, they have their own friends.

In 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally single. In addition to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, they are also parents to Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16.

While Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have legal disputes with their partners, they still spend time together. The duo’s fingers are crossed that a plan is afoot as eyes watch them.

