‘Jennifer Lawrence’ Reveals Baby’s Name And Discusses Abortion Rights

(CTN News) – Jennifer Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney less than a month ago, has recently revealed the sex and name of her child, and is opening up about how motherhood has changed her life in so many ways.

As part of her cover profile for Vogue’s October issue, published Tuesday, Lawrence, 32, revealed that her son is named Cy.

This is after one of her husband’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly, a famous American painter. However, she also stressed that she has yet to figure out how much information she is comfortable disclosing about him.

“It is so scary to talk about motherhood, Jennifer Lawrence said. “Only because it is so unique to each individual.” If I say it was amazing from the beginning, others might feel disappointed because they’ll think, ‘Well, it wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and that makes them feel disappointed. “

Jennifer Lawrence said she was fortunate to have so many girlfriends who were honest with her. They said, “It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away, so I was prepared to forgive right away.

” As I was walking with one of my best friends, I was telling him, “Everyone keeps telling me I’ll love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat.”