Connect with us

Hollywood News Movies

Barbarian Horror Film For Spooky Season, A Perfect Movie For Horror Fans
Advertisement

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Hollywood News

David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of "That Girl Lay Lay," Dies At 54

Hollywood News

'Jennifer Lawrence' Reveals Baby's Name And Discusses Abortion Rights

Hollywood News Movies

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets A 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Hollywood News

NBA Youngboy, Compares Himself To Nick Cannon As He Prepares For His Ninth Child

Hollywood News

Snoop Dogg Has Won An Emmy Award In The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 

Hollywood News

Foo Fighters Pay Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In London

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash

Hollywood News

Princess Diana Exemplified The Power Of Celebrity For Good

Hollywood News

Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde Discuss Their Custody Battle Brutally

Hollywood News

Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage With Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Hollywood News News

Gary Busey Faces Sexual Assault Charges At A Fan Convention

Hollywood News

'Kid Cudi' Criticizes Erratic Behavior Of Former Friend, Kanye West

Hollywood News

Wolfgang Petersen, Blockbuster Filmmaker And Director Of 'Das Boot,' Passes Away

Hollywood News

Denise Dowse, From '90210' Actress, Dies At 64 Due To 'Heart attack'

Hollywood News

What Is The Story Of Des? The 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest Of Devi's Season 3

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

Hollywood News

Barbarian Horror Film For Spooky Season, A Perfect Movie For Horror Fans

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barbarian

(CTN News) – This is a movie like Barbarian is best enjoyed by an audience that knows as few details about it as possible. Its trailer encourages this to an extent that might turn some viewers off.

The layered secrets of Barbarian attract horror movie fans

It divulges little beyond the film’s initial setup. It makes sense for horror movies to keep secrets – viewers are simply more scared if they don’t know what’s coming. It is only after these surprises are eliminated that a movie is proven to be well-constructed.

Despite its 102-minute running time, Barbarian still offers a lot after revealing its secrets. There is something to be scared of in this movie beyond its initial ominous portrait of the quiet horror that lurks inside houses. When two strangers are forced to meet on a stormy night, they become close.

This film is written and directed by Zach Cregger (formerly of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U’ Know). When Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) arrives at an Airbnb outside Detroit.

She discovers that it has been double-booked and that Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Due to a storm and an upcoming job interview the next morning, Tess decides to stay the night in a storm.

Tess is a memorable modern horror-movie protagonist doe-eyed but not naïve, a guarded but kind young woman who just wants to land a good job and return home. Despite her kindness and desire to believe in the positive about others, she makes terrible decisions, the kind every horror protagonist must make.

To Keith’s credit, he is aware of the situation. As a savvy man, he knows Tess has no reason to trust him, and everything to fear from him. In order to alleviate that awareness, he makes sure she’s as comfortable as possible.

The weight and history of too many women being threatened by too many men hang heavy in a situation like this. This casts a shadow over Barbarian as a whole.

Keith tries repeatedly to put Tess at ease, but she – and the audience – can never really trust him. (Even if Skarsgrd doesn’t look like Pennywise in the recent It movies, the unsettling energy is still present.)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด