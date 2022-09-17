Connect with us

Hollywood News

Jeff Bridges Nearly Died, The Dude Hasn’t Just Beaten Cancer And COVID, But Death.
Advertisement

Hollywood News

'The Handmaid's Tale' Focuses On June And Serena As Its End Approaches

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

Werewolf By Night, Teaser At Disney's D23 Expo Offers Incredible Black & White Thrills

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Hollywood News Movies

Barbarian Horror Film For Spooky Season, A Perfect Movie For Horror Fans

Hollywood News

David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of "That Girl Lay Lay," Dies At 54

Hollywood News

'Jennifer Lawrence' Reveals Baby's Name And Discusses Abortion Rights

Hollywood News Movies

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets A 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Hollywood News

NBA Youngboy, Compares Himself To Nick Cannon As He Prepares For His Ninth Child

Hollywood News

Snoop Dogg Has Won An Emmy Award In The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 

Hollywood News

Foo Fighters Pay Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In London

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash

Hollywood News

Princess Diana Exemplified The Power Of Celebrity For Good

Hollywood News

Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde Discuss Their Custody Battle Brutally

Hollywood News

Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage With Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Hollywood News News

Gary Busey Faces Sexual Assault Charges At A Fan Convention

Hollywood News

'Kid Cudi' Criticizes Erratic Behavior Of Former Friend, Kanye West

Hollywood News

Jeff Bridges Nearly Died, The Dude Hasn’t Just Beaten Cancer And COVID, But Death.

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jeff Bridges

(CTN News) – Jeff Bridges, the star of the movie “The Big Lebowski,” told The Wall Street Journal in an interview released Thursday that he was vulnerable to COVID-19 because of his battle with lymphoma – before vaccines against the virus were widely available.

 Jeff Bridges almost died from COVID post-chemo

“My immune system had been compromised by chemo and when COVID hit me, I had nothing left to fight it,” the 72-year-old Oscar winner told Her experience

during her recovery after being hospitalized for more than four months.

Keeping you updated. There were a couple of times when I got really close to death. I felt as if I was going to die.”

Jeff Bridges told the outlet he was in surrender mode and was worried he would not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle at the wedding. However, doctors told him to keep fighting and that he should keep fighting.

“With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everybody brought me back,” he continued.

A few years ago, Jeff Bridges revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, which made him “appreciate my mortality.” By January 2020, it was reported that his tumor had “dramatically shrunk.”

By September of 2021, Jeff Bridges declared he had been in remission, and earlier this year, he declared he was feeling “terrific”.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in June, Jeff Bridges said that COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” Bridges told E! News. “I was just really at death’s door a couple of times there.”

People Also Read:

Matt Gaetz Says, Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Don’t Think About Getting Pregnant

Solar Panels from China vs the US: What are the Differences?

What Are The Most Beautiful Forests in Europe To Hike in?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading