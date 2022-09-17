Jeff Bridges Nearly Died, The Dude Hasn’t Just Beaten Cancer And COVID, But Death.

(CTN News) – Jeff Bridges, the star of the movie “The Big Lebowski,” told The Wall Street Journal in an interview released Thursday that he was vulnerable to COVID-19 because of his battle with lymphoma – before vaccines against the virus were widely available.

Jeff Bridges almost died from COVID post-chemo

“My immune system had been compromised by chemo and when COVID hit me, I had nothing left to fight it,” the 72-year-old Oscar winner told Her experience

during her recovery after being hospitalized for more than four months.

Keeping you updated. There were a couple of times when I got really close to death. I felt as if I was going to die.”

Jeff Bridges told the outlet he was in surrender mode and was worried he would not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle at the wedding. However, doctors told him to keep fighting and that he should keep fighting.

“With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everybody brought me back,” he continued.

A few years ago, Jeff Bridges revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, which made him “appreciate my mortality.” By January 2020, it was reported that his tumor had “dramatically shrunk.”

By September of 2021, Jeff Bridges declared he had been in remission, and earlier this year, he declared he was feeling “terrific”.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in June, Jeff Bridges said that COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” Bridges told E! News. “I was just really at death’s door a couple of times there.”

People Also Read:

Matt Gaetz Says, Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Don’t Think About Getting Pregnant