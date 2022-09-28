Chloë Grace Moretz On ‘Family Guy’ Meme: Becoming Self-Conscious Was A Real Eye Opener

(CTN News) – Chloë Grace Moretz, the star of newly-announced Prime Video sci-fi drama The Peripheral, has been opening up about her experiences with fame, including what she thinks of that infamous Family Guy humor.

Chloë Grace Moretz‘s fame suddenly came to her attention when she was 18, Moretz revealed in an interview with Hunger magazine. She described it as hitting her like a ton of bricks.

Interview of Chloë Grace Moretz

The first time I walked the red carpet, I was 18 years old. I walked away feeling so self-loathing and confused about the experience that just happened. After that, I was really unwell.”

During Chloë Grace Moretz interview, she talked about her run-ins with the paparazzi, highlighting a photo from which she’s seen carrying a pizza box into a hotel.

As people compared the photo to a character from the Family Guy cartoon series, it became a viral social media meme that has gone viral across the internet.

Chloë Grace Moretz explained, “I’ve never really talked about it before, but there was one meme I saw that really took a hold of me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she explained.

It was a well-known meme at the time that this photo was manipulated into a character from Family Guy with long legs and a short torso, and at the time, it went viral.

According to Moretz, those around her were playing down the situation, but it caused her to feel “super self-conscious” about her body image because of what had happened.

The people around me were making fun of my body and I brought it up to someone, and they said, “Oh, shut up. It’s funny.

“As I sat there, I just remember thinking, “My body is being used as a joke, and this is something that I can never change about who I am, and it’s being posted all over Instagram,” and I just remember being amazed.

