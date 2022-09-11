Werewolf By Night, Teaser At Disney’s D23 Expo Offers Incredible Black & White Thrills

(CTN News) – Werewolf By Night is one of my most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. It will be Marvel’s very first Halloween special and features Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly. An incredibly fun teaser trailer was released during D23.

Werewolf By Night will certainly meet your needs if you’re into black and white horror and pulpy goodness. The teaser features a lot of gorgeous imagery, including a glimpse of Man-Thing in a split second, with influences from classic Universal Horror and Hammer Horror.

Harriet Sansom Harris steals every scene for me. The actress is best known for her roles on The X-Files and Frasier, but she is a force of nature in all her roles. Getting to see her in the MCU is a dream come true for me

An Exceptional Event OF Werewolf By Night’s trailer

Werewolf By Night’s trailer announces its throwback intentions right away, with a sound and look that may surprise younger viewers. It says “A Marvel Studios Special Presentation” instead of the Marvel Studios logo or Giacchino’s theme.

Bongo drums and multicolored lines replace the usual Marvel Studios logo and theme. Sound and visuals remind us of the CBS Special Presentation theme that ran before specials like Garfield’s Halloween Adventure in the 1980s and ’90s.

With its special presentation fanfare, the trailer’s approach is more than just a sly reference. The Werewolf by Night special follows in the footsteps of old horror movies, with its black and white palette and dramatic voice over.

Title cards resemble those of old Universal horror films, while the movie’s gothic setting recalls Hammer films produced in England.

In addition to cigarette burns (black circles that flicker in an upper corner of the frame), freeze frames, and skipping footage, there are other filmic aspects from later in movie history. Almost all of these are reminiscent of 1960s and 1970s drive-in movies.

It may be more than just a nifty set of stylistic idiosyncrasies to indicate that Werewolf by Night takes place sometime in the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

People who practice occultism

In the trailer’s opening moments, cloaked figures gather in a baroque drawing room. There appears to be a secret society behind the hoods, which is soon confirmed by a menacing voice calling the guests “hunters.”

There are a number of monster hunters and secret societies in Marvel Comics, including one led by Ulysses Bloodstone, a nearly indestructible caveman who battled arcane powers with the ruby in his chest, and another led by Abraham Van Helsing, Dracula’s old nemesis.

The Daywalker himself, Blade, is another prominent monster hunter in the Marvel Universe, along with super puritan Solomon Kane, Avenger and Dr. Strange ally Druid, and Avenger Druid.

None of the characters shown among the Werewolf by Night hunters seem to be these characters (unless they’ve been significantly redesigned for live-action).

They may have more in common with the organization found in Werewolf by Night comics, which sought the Darkhold (last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

