The cast of Virgin River, season 4: Who’s who?

(CTN News) – Virgin River has returned to Netflix with an all-new season! It is hard to believe, but Virgin River season 4 may well be the best season yet after the shocking conclusion of season 3.

All of our favorite characters and cast members will be back in action with all sorts of small town drama, so stay tuned for all the action.

The Netflix original drama series Mel and Jack, featuring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, and a host of lovable Virgin River locals, is once again at the center of the Netflix original drama series.

There were two new regular characters added to the series cast in Virgin River season 4 in addition to the large ensemble cast.

The cast of Virgin River season 4 is listed below

Discover all of the main characters in Virgin River season four, along with the new characters, as well as the supporting characters.

You can find out what movies and shows they have appeared in before, as well as where to follow them on social media. Once you have finished watching them all.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

As of Virgin River season 4’s release in July 2022, Alexandra Breckenridge will be 40 years old, having been born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on May 15, 1982.

Two of her children live with her husband Casey Hooper, a guitarist for Katy Perry.

Jack Sheridan as played by Martin Henderson

The actor was 47 years old at the time of season 4’s release when he was born in Auckland, New Zealand on Oct. 8, 1974.

Vernon Mullins as portrayed by Tim Matheson

The actor Tim Matheson was born in Glendale, California on Dec. 31, 1947, making him 74 years old at the time of the release of season 4.

His first role as an actor came when he was 13 years old, and he served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for eight years. Matheson has been married three times, marrying Elizabeth Marighetto in 2018, and has three children.

Hope McCrea is played by Annette O’Toole

The actress Annette O’Toole was born on April 1, 1952 in Houston, Texas and as of the fourth season of the show she will be 70 years old.

As a married woman, O’Toole shared two daughters with her longtime partner, actor Bill Geisslinger, who she had been married to for 10 years. Her current husband is actor Michael McKean, with whom she has two children.

Virgin River season 4 cast members

Here are more supporting cast members in the fourth season of Virgin River, including a few familiar faces and newcomers:

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzeula (pictured above)

Mark Ghanimé as Cameron Hayek, the new doctor

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Mel’s sister

Dan Payne as Nate, Joey’s husband

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Chase Petriw as Christopher, Paige’s son

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

David Cubitt as Calvin

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson, Lilly’s daughter

Steve Bacic as Vince

Lucia Walters as Julia

People Also Read:

Emilia Clarke Says It’s “Remarkable” She’s Still Able To Speak After Brain Aneurysm

10 Celebrity Annulments That Shocked Hollywood

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date