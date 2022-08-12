Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears’s Video From Instagram

(CTN News) – The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, has deleted videos of the singer arguing with their sons once after what appears to be an argument between the two.

Kevin Federline deleted three Instagram videos early Thursday morning that were apparently secretly recorded four years ago by Jayden and Sean.

After what my sons have been through, I cannot sit by and watch them be accused like this. Although it hurts, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline, 44, captioned the videos.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” said Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007. There must be an end to the lies. It is my hope that our children will grow up to be better than this.”

In the first video, her son appears to be lying in bed recording his mother as she entered his bedroom.

Conversation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears

According to the video, Spears, 40, said, “This is my house.”. “If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … all better start respecting me, are we clear?”

In her words, “You all need to start treating me like a woman with value.”. Just be kind to me, do you understand?

Britney Spears sits in the passenger seat of the car in the second video while the boys sit in the backseat. Spears and her sons appeared to get into an argument after Spears took Sean’s phone away for apparently walking into an ice cream shop without shoes.

“Are you crazy?” he asked. You’ve lost your mind, haven’t you??? It’s a good question, isn’t it?

I don’t know what to do,” Spears allegedly said. “I’m shocked as f–k with you.” You’re weird and I’m scared of you because of your puberty struggles. It’s hard for me to express myself. However, I am more concerned than you realize.”

As shown in the third video, the three men were involved in an altercation.

“Are you wanting attention baby?” Spears asked while Jayden interrupted Kevin Federline, saying, “Well it seems I wanted to do that, but you keep interrupting everything I say.”

Because you won’t let us speak a word or travel anywhere we want to be, I think you just care about yourself.”

Her sons then told her they were listening and that she was interested in what they had to say, but the topic turned to the difficulty of ice skating as opposed to roller skating.

After sparking online outrage, Kevin Federline may have chosen to delete the videos.

