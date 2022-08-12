Connect with us

Hollywood News

Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears's Video From Instagram
Advertisement

Hollywood News

Olivia Wilde's Custody Battle With Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Ended

Hollywood News

Tommy Lee Shares A Naked Picture From His Bathroom

Hollywood News

Jennette McCurdy Defends Book Title 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

Hollywood News

Issey Miyake, Japanese Designs Creator Dies At 84

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles

Hollywood News

New MTV Awards Performers Revealed 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & More

Hollywood News

The Actor Taron Egerton, Said He Felt Very, Very Famous After Meeting Britney Spears

Hollywood News

Conor McGregor May Have Cryptically Announced His Retirement From MMA.

Hollywood News

Ezra Miller, Reportedly Travelled With Body Armor And Guns Because Of Fears Of The FBI And The KKK

Entertainment Hollywood News

Nichelle Nichols Died At 89, A Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress

Entertainment Hollywood News

'Renaissance' Beyoncé's Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

Entertainment Hollywood News

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

Hollywood News

JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At The Age of 24: What Happened To Him?

Entertainment Hollywood News

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

Hollywood News

Stevie Nicks, Will Perform at Her Homecoming Concert in Phoenix in 2022.

Hollywood News

Nick Cannon's Newborn Son, Legendary, Is Breastfed By Bre Tiesi on Instagram

Entertainment Hollywood News

Emmett Till: The Heartbreaking Story Drops In Trailer

Hollywood News News

Tony Dow, Known For His Roles In 'Leave It To Beaver' And 'Dexter,' Dies At 77

Hollywood News

Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons

Hollywood News

Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears’s Video From Instagram

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Kevin Federline

(CTN News) – The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, has deleted videos of the singer arguing with their sons once after what appears to be an argument between the two.

Kevin Federline deleted three Instagram videos early Thursday morning that were apparently secretly recorded four years ago by Jayden and Sean.

After what my sons have been through, I cannot sit by and watch them be accused like this. Although it hurts, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline, 44, captioned the videos.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” said Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007. There must be an end to the lies. It is my hope that our children will grow up to be better than this.”

In the first video, her son appears to be lying in bed recording his mother as she entered his bedroom.

Conversation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears 

According to the video, Spears, 40, said, “This is my house.”. “If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … all better start respecting me, are we clear?”

In her words, “You all need to start treating me like a woman with value.”. Just be kind to me, do you understand?

Britney Spears sits in the passenger seat of the car in the second video while the boys sit in the backseat. Spears and her sons appeared to get into an argument after Spears took Sean’s phone away for apparently walking into an ice cream shop without shoes.

“Are you crazy?” he asked. You’ve lost your mind, haven’t you??? It’s a good question, isn’t it?

I don’t know what to do,” Spears allegedly said. “I’m shocked as f–k with you.” You’re weird and I’m scared of you because of your puberty struggles. It’s hard for me to express myself. However, I am more concerned than you realize.”

As shown in the third video, the three men were involved in an altercation.

“Are you wanting attention baby?” Spears asked while Jayden interrupted Kevin Federline, saying, “Well it seems I wanted to do that, but you keep interrupting everything I say.”

Because you won’t let us speak a word or travel anywhere we want to be, I think you just care about yourself.”

Her sons then told her they were listening and that she was interested in what they had to say, but the topic turned to the difficulty of ice skating as opposed to roller skating.

After sparking online outrage, Kevin Federline may have chosen to delete the videos.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish