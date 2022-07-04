Amber Heard Appeals For New Trial Against Johnny Depp

(CTN News) – Amber Heard and Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case before the jury sided with Johnny.

Courthouse News reports that Amber Heard’s lawyers have appealed the verdict to a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge.

According to Heard’s attorneys, awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages was ‘unsupported by evidence.

Amber Heard appeals to dismiss verdict in Johnny Depp case

According to Courthouse News, Amber Heard’s team denied that Depp lost his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise due to Heard’s op-ed on domestic violence.

Moreover, they believed that at least one juror was not properly vetted by officials.

In an appeal, she wants the verdict in favor of Depp to be dismissed or the case to be retried. In her statement, Elaine Bredehoft noted that Depp had abandoned any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false.

As Ben Chew wrote in an email, Depp’s team has also responded to the appeal, saying: “What we expected, just longer.”

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case verdict

Depp won the high-profile trial, declaring that Amber Heard had defamed her ex in her op-ed on domestic violence in The Washington Post.

A jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. After the verdict, Amber Heard and the duo released a joint statement online.

Johnny Depp’s statement on the defamation case verdict

Johnny Depp wrote a note explaining how his life changed ‘in the blink of an eye’ after his ex’s op-ed.

As he thanked the jury for giving back his life after six years, he mentioned ‘serious and criminal’ allegations against him. Thanks to all his supporters and well-wishers, he promised that the best is yet to come.

