Connect with us

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024
Advertisement

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Entertainment

Grimes Faces 'Difficulties' During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

Entertainment

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay

Entertainment

Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

Entertainment

'J. Cole Regrets His Dissing Of Kendrick Lamar

Entertainment

What's Up With Elizabeth Hurley's Absence In 'Austin Powers 3'

Entertainment

Anna Paquin Uses A Cane After 'Difficult' 2 Years With Mobility Issues: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

Entertainment

ZEE5’s 'Silence 2,' Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Promises to Be the Thriller Event of the Year

Entertainment

Coachella: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Want To See THIS Artist

Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Entertainment

Academy Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Entertainment

Sheryl Crow Praises Taylor Swift, Calling Her a "Powerhouse"

Entertainment

"Oppenheimer" Premieres in Japan: Reflections on Legacy in the Shadow of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Entertainment

Showbizztoday.com: Celebrity Gossip, Music and Fashion

Entertainment

Brittany Snow Confirms Rumors That She Is Engaged To Be Married

Entertainment

' Marvel Rivals' To Launch In May With Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik And 12 More Characters

Entertainment

Carol Burnett Was Unaware That She Yelled Tarzan's Yell In "Palm Royale."

Entertainment

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'

Entertainment

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

(CTN News) – Performing a wide variety of looks and concepts, Doja Cat has headlined Coachella’s final night, showcasing a variety of looks and concepts that had the audience in awe. This hour-and-a-half long show featured surprises such as dinosaur skeletons, dancing Yetis, and a twerking Yeti, resulting in a truly memorable hour and a half.

In response to 21 Savage’s invitation, along with Teezo Touchdown’s and A$AP Rocky’s participation, the Grammy-winning artist brought out a large collection of guests, which left the crowd ecstatic with excitement.

This article includes pictures of Doja Cat (pictured right) and 21 Savage (pictured left). Please note that this image was provided by Getty Images (Photo courtesy of Getty Images).

She mainly concentrated on rap during her performance, aside from some popular songs such as “Say So” and “Kiss Me More,” with the exception of popular songs such as “Say So.”

After Beyoncé’s iconic performance at Coachella in 2018, Doja Cat made history as the second Black woman to headline Coachella, and the first since Beyoncé’s iconic performance at Coachella in 2018. It was her outfits that were a highlight of the performance. These included a white fur two-piece, a hazmat suit, and even a bikini made from the same hair used for her wig during the performance.

A variety of outfits was worn by Doja and the dancers throughout the performance, which included floor-length fur jackets and clear plastic two-piece sets made of transparent plastic.

The most memorable moment of the performance was a segment performed from the top of scaffolding, while she was wearing reflective tights, a shimmering bodysuit, and a pair of boots.

A memorable performance was capped off by Doja Cat covered in mud at the end of the show, ending a show that was visually spectacular and musically captivating in equal measure.

SEE ALSO:

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Grimes Faces ‘Difficulties’ During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

‘Golden Bachelor’ Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist’s Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies