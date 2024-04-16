Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

(CTN News) – Performing a wide variety of looks and concepts, Doja Cat has headlined Coachella’s final night, showcasing a variety of looks and concepts that had the audience in awe. This hour-and-a-half long show featured surprises such as dinosaur skeletons, dancing Yetis, and a twerking Yeti, resulting in a truly memorable hour and a half.

In response to 21 Savage’s invitation, along with Teezo Touchdown’s and A$AP Rocky’s participation, the Grammy-winning artist brought out a large collection of guests, which left the crowd ecstatic with excitement.

This article includes pictures of Doja Cat (pictured right) and 21 Savage (pictured left). Please note that this image was provided by Getty Images (Photo courtesy of Getty Images).

She mainly concentrated on rap during her performance, aside from some popular songs such as “Say So” and “Kiss Me More,” with the exception of popular songs such as “Say So.”

After Beyoncé’s iconic performance at Coachella in 2018, Doja Cat made history as the second Black woman to headline Coachella, and the first since Beyoncé’s iconic performance at Coachella in 2018. It was her outfits that were a highlight of the performance. These included a white fur two-piece, a hazmat suit, and even a bikini made from the same hair used for her wig during the performance.

A variety of outfits was worn by Doja and the dancers throughout the performance, which included floor-length fur jackets and clear plastic two-piece sets made of transparent plastic.

The most memorable moment of the performance was a segment performed from the top of scaffolding, while she was wearing reflective tights, a shimmering bodysuit, and a pair of boots.

A memorable performance was capped off by Doja Cat covered in mud at the end of the show, ending a show that was visually spectacular and musically captivating in equal measure.

SEE ALSO:

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella