BET Awards 2022: Complete List Of Winners

Table of Contents
- 1 BET Awards 2022 Winners
- 2 Best Group
- 3 Video Director of the Year
- 4 Best New Artist
- 5 Album of the Year
- 6 Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- 7 BET Her Award
- 8 Best International Act
(CTN News) – Several names were recently announced highlighting that Jazmine Sullivan won the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the BET Awards 2022.
Meanwhile, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award while Wizkid Feat.
Stay tuned for more information on the BET Awards 2022 winners, including Justin Bieber & Tems’ “Essence.” The list of BET Awards 2022 winners is being updated live.
BET Awards 2022 Winners
BET Awards 2022 – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
BET Awards 2022 – Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
BET Awards 2022 – Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
BET Awards 2022 – Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BET Awards 2022 – Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
BET Awards 2022 – Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak (WINNER)
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto (WINNER)
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
BET Her Award
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)
