BET Awards 2022: Complete List Of Winners

BET Awards 2022 Winners

BET Awards 2022 – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BET Awards 2022 – Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BET Awards 2022 – Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

BET Awards 2022 – Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BET Awards 2022 – Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

BET Awards 2022 – Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak (WINNER)

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto (WINNER)

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her Award

“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)

