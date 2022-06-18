Amber Heard Shares Evidence That ‘Could’ve Turned’ Verdict Against Johnny Depp

(CTN News) – According to People magazine Reported, Amber Heard believes some key evidence rejected by the court in her defamation trial against ex-Johnny Depp could’ve changed the final verdict in her favor.

During her interview with Savannah Guthrie for Dateline on Friday, Amber Heard said: “There is a binder full of notes that were taken by my doctor when I reported the abuse to him, dating from the very beginning of our relationship.”

These notes contain evidence of ‘years of real-time explanations’ of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Johnny during their relationship and marriage, according to Aquaman.

Dateline and People magazine cited Amber’s notes about how Johnny ‘hit her and threw her on the floor’ in January 2012.

Amber Heard reportedly told her therapist that Johnny ‘ripped her nightgown and threw her on the bed’ months after the incident. Johnny allegedly threw her against the wall and threatened to kill her in 2013, according to her therapist.

In a voiceover, Savannah says the notes were deemed ‘hearsay’ and therefore ‘inadmissible’ in court.

Defamation trial held against Amber by Johnny over her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post concluded with a seven-member jury siding with Johnny and finding Amber guilty of defamation.

Johnny received more than $10 million in damages.

