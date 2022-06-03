Actress Can’t Afford To Pay $10M To Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s Lawyer Says

(CTN News) – Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile defamation trial recently concluded after almost six weeks, with the jury’s verdict in Depp’s favor. As soon as the verdict was announced, the two actors took to social media to express their feelings. Depp was awarded compensatory and punitive damages, which Amber Heard had to pay, for defaming him.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s verdict

Johnny Depp received $10 Million in compensatory damages and $5 Million in punitive damages from the jury. The jury also awarded Heard $2 Million in compensatory damages. There is a $350,000 cap on punitive damages in Virginia, where the trial took place. This means Depp will receive around $10 Million in damages.

Hollywood Life reported recently that Heard ‘cannot afford’ to pay the vast sum to her ex-husband. Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, appeared on Today and was asked if she will be able to pay Depp the damages she owes him. According to a report from The Daily Beast, if the actor is unable to pay the amount, ‘the prevailing party is entitled to broad discovery on that issue’. Depp will likely be entitled to review her financial records.

Amber Heard released a statement following the trial verdict and stated that she was ‘heartbroken and disappointed’. She wrote, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.”

Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp verdict?

Bredehoft also mentioned that Amber Heard would ‘absolutely’ appeal the ruling that favored Depp in the defamation case.

She spoke about the trial and noted that she was not allowed to mention several points, including the libel lawsuit that Depp lost when he sued The Sun for calling him a ‘wife beater’ in the UK. Aside from this, she also pointed out that the criticism of Heard on social media certainly influenced the jury. Her comments about the jury read, “They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle due to the judicial conference. It was horrible. It was really lopsided.”

