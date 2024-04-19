Transformers One Trailer Shows Optimus Prime And Megatron As Best Friends

(CTN News) – In Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, the leader of the Decepticons, the origin story of the once close friends turned enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, will be brought to the big screen in September.

There’s a lot of chummy banter between Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then known as Orion Prime) in the first trailer for Transformers One, setting the type of tone we might expect for the Cybertron-set adventure.

As Paramount Pictures has promised that Transformers One will tell the story of how the pair devolved from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies, it is safe to expect plenty of drama in the Industrial Light & Magic-animated film to explain why the pair became enemies.

The first trailer, however, suggests that there will be a fair amount of slapstick action in the film, a lot of which comes from Autobot B-127 (or Badassatron, or Bumblebee) who plays an integral role in the action.

The early years of Optimus Prime and Megatron have been explored in a number of animated series and comic books, but Transformers One appears to be an original perspective on their shared origin story.

In addition, it is said to possess a scope similar to that of a Unicron, according to Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the long-time producer of the Transformers movie series. In a statement made to Polygon last year, the producer said that “you would never be able to make this movie live-action.”

The producer explained that in order to make the movie in live-action it would be twice the cost of what we normally would spend on a big Transformers movie.

There is a cast of popular actors joining Hemsworth and Henry as part of this animated film, including Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Josh Cooley, who directed Toy Story 4 at Pixar, is in charge of Transformers One, which is being directed by the former Pixar artist and screenwriter Josh Cooley.

Writing the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp and Hulu’s No Exit were Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who also co-wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp.

It is expected that Transformers One will hit theaters on September 20th.

