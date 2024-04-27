Connect with us

News

Songkran Festival in Thailand Generates 140 Billion Baht
Advertisement

News

Thailand Blocks Unauthorized Crypto Platforms to Enhance Law Enforcement Efficiency

News

U.S. Lawmakers Push for Stronger Response to Bird Flu in Dairy Cows Amid Widespread Outbreak

News

Powassan Virus Has Been Reported In a Massachusetts Town

News

However, HCA Healthcare's Annual Forecast Remains Unchanged Despite a Strong Quarter

News

Drugs From AbbVie Replace Older, Once-Best-Selling Ones

News

US Inflation Flare-Up Has a Muted Effect On The Indian Rupee

News

Ex-Self Exiled PM Nawaz Sharif Set to Reclaim PML-N Leadership

News

Vietnam's Parliament Head Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Campaign

News

ByteDance Asserts It Won't Sell TikTok Despite US Pressure: What's Next?

News

Thailand Grants 60-Day Visa-Free Stay to Russians from May 1

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

News

Open Seating Gone? Southwest Airlines CEO: Cabin Changes Under Consideration

News

Deadly Storms in Dubai and Oman Linked to Climate Change

News

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Sex Crimes Conviction Overturned in New York

News

Canada Faces Early and Intense 2024 Wildfire Season with Human-Caused Blazes

News News Asia

Dams Containing Tons of Uranium-Waste in Kyrgyzstan May Collapse

News

Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps: Increased Work Opportunities

News

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts: BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus

News

Google Podcasts Migration Tool Goes Global After App Shutdown Announcement

News

Songkran Festival in Thailand Generates 140 Billion Baht

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Songkran Festival in Thailand Generates 140 Billion Baht

(CTN News) – The Songkran Festival, which ran from April 1 to 21, reportedly proved to be a big economic benefit for Thailand, producing a total of 140.335 billion baht in revenue, exceeding the Tourism Ministry’s initial prediction of 132 billion baht.

According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, the event drew 1,926,443 overseas tourists who contributed 90.208 billion baht, while 13,897,988 local visits generated 50.127 billion baht.

During the festival’s peak, from April 12 to 16, revenue from foreign tourists was 21.546 billion baht, with Thai tourists adding another 16.488 billion baht, totaling 38.034 billion baht for those five days.

The influx of international tourists increased by 37.54% during the same period last year, owing to simplified visa rules, the cancellation of TM.6 forms, and large-scale government events.

Most international tourists come from China, Malaysia, India, Russia, South Korea, Laos, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, the United States, and Indonesia. Chinese tourists, in particular, led the list, up 89.16% over the previous year, demonstrating Thailand’s sustained attractiveness to a varied international audience.

The festival’s revenue breakdown included 42.069 billion baht spent on lodging, 33.069 billion on food and beverages, 26.839 billion on souvenirs and merchandise, 15.505 billion on transportation, 14.758 million on entertainment, 5.865 million on tourist services, and 2.230 million baht on miscellaneous expenses.

Thailand’s 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents

During the government’s Songkran celebration road safety program, Thailand’s Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reports 287 fatalities and 2,060 injuries in traffic accidents. Mr Anutin said the casualties occurred in 2,044 road accidents between April 11 and 17.

During the so-called “seven dangerous days” of travel, the northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the most accidents (82) and consequent deaths (17). Seven out of 77 provinces were devoid of traffic fatalities. The northern province of Phrae had the largest number of injuries, with 80.

According to the minister, there were fewer traffic accidents and injuries this year than the previous year but more fatalities. He added that authorities have committed to continue vigorous road safety initiatives throughout the year.

On April 17, there were 224 road incidents, with 28 deaths and 224 injuries. Speeding accounted for 46% of the incidents, followed by cutting in front of other vehicles (19%) and drink-driving (12%).

Covid-19 Deaths Drop Below Thailand's Daily Road Death Toll

Taxi crashes into police station: File Photo

The 7 Dangerous Days

Between December 29 and January 4, 2,288 traffic incidents occurred nationally, resulting in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries. Speeding remained the leading cause of road accidents, accounting for 48.5%.

Last year’s Songkran holiday, which ran from April 11 to 17, saw 2,203 road accidents, 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries. People riding motorbikes without a crash helmet accounted for most deaths and injuries.

During Thailand’s celebrated Songkran Festival, the excitement of water battles, street parties, and traditional festivals conceals a darker reality.

Known locally as the “7 dangerous days,” the period from April 11 to 17 sees a surprising increase in road accidents, resulting in a heartbreaking number of injuries and deaths each year. Read More….

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies