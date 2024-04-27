Songkran Festival in Thailand Generates 140 Billion Baht

(CTN News) – The Songkran Festival, which ran from April 1 to 21, reportedly proved to be a big economic benefit for Thailand, producing a total of 140.335 billion baht in revenue, exceeding the Tourism Ministry’s initial prediction of 132 billion baht.

According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, the event drew 1,926,443 overseas tourists who contributed 90.208 billion baht, while 13,897,988 local visits generated 50.127 billion baht.

During the festival’s peak, from April 12 to 16, revenue from foreign tourists was 21.546 billion baht, with Thai tourists adding another 16.488 billion baht, totaling 38.034 billion baht for those five days.

The influx of international tourists increased by 37.54% during the same period last year, owing to simplified visa rules, the cancellation of TM.6 forms, and large-scale government events.

Most international tourists come from China, Malaysia, India, Russia, South Korea, Laos, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, the United States, and Indonesia. Chinese tourists, in particular, led the list, up 89.16% over the previous year, demonstrating Thailand’s sustained attractiveness to a varied international audience.

The festival’s revenue breakdown included 42.069 billion baht spent on lodging, 33.069 billion on food and beverages, 26.839 billion on souvenirs and merchandise, 15.505 billion on transportation, 14.758 million on entertainment, 5.865 million on tourist services, and 2.230 million baht on miscellaneous expenses.

Thailand’s 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents

During the government’s Songkran celebration road safety program, Thailand’s Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reports 287 fatalities and 2,060 injuries in traffic accidents. Mr Anutin said the casualties occurred in 2,044 road accidents between April 11 and 17.

During the so-called “seven dangerous days” of travel, the northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the most accidents (82) and consequent deaths (17). Seven out of 77 provinces were devoid of traffic fatalities. The northern province of Phrae had the largest number of injuries, with 80.

According to the minister, there were fewer traffic accidents and injuries this year than the previous year but more fatalities. He added that authorities have committed to continue vigorous road safety initiatives throughout the year.

On April 17, there were 224 road incidents, with 28 deaths and 224 injuries. Speeding accounted for 46% of the incidents, followed by cutting in front of other vehicles (19%) and drink-driving (12%).

The 7 Dangerous Days

Between December 29 and January 4, 2,288 traffic incidents occurred nationally, resulting in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries. Speeding remained the leading cause of road accidents, accounting for 48.5%.

Last year’s Songkran holiday, which ran from April 11 to 17, saw 2,203 road accidents, 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries. People riding motorbikes without a crash helmet accounted for most deaths and injuries.

During Thailand’s celebrated Songkran Festival, the excitement of water battles, street parties, and traditional festivals conceals a darker reality.

Known locally as the “7 dangerous days,” the period from April 11 to 17 sees a surprising increase in road accidents, resulting in a heartbreaking number of injuries and deaths each year. Read More….